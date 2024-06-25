Inverness domestic abuser jailed after attacking partner again

A father-of-two who attacked the same woman twice in six years has been jailed and branded “exceptionally violent” by a sheriff.

Duncan Mackenzie’s victim was first attacked by him in 2015 but he avoided a jail sentence when she wrote a letter pleading for mercy.

But on May 1 2022 she was attacked again by her drunk partner as she drove him back to a Highlands hotel to meet friends.

At a previous hearing, Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mackenzie punched the woman on the face and arm and tried to get control of the steering wheel.

The assault occurred on a journey between the Cairngorm Hotel in Aviemore and Kincraig House.

Man attempted to grab steering wheel

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood was told by fiscal depute Emily Hood that Mackenzie had gone to the Aviemore bar after attending a football match and was intoxicated.

The accused got into her car and became abusive towards her and accused her of infidelity, Ms Hood said.

“He punched her on the face and arm while the car was in motion. She tried to avoid them but he attempted to grab hold of the steering wheel, causing her to slow down.

“She managed to stop and exited the vehicle but he continued to punch her on the back and stomach, shouting at her and calling her a whore.”

She added that they both got back in the car and returned to Kincraig House, where his demeanour changed and told friends that there was no excuse for his behaviour and he had “f***** everything up”.

Mackenzie, of Assynt Road, Inverness, admitted assaulting the woman to her injury and danger of life on the B9152 between Aviemore and Kincraig.

History of domestic violence

In Feburary 2016 he appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting his partner in what was described as “a grotesque act of violence” by his own lawyer.

On that occasion, he punched her on the face and body and struck her head off a shelf, all to her injury and permanent disfigurement, and was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Margaret Neilson

She told him: “This was a truly shocking incident. But taking into account the positive social work report, and the supportive references and attitude of the complainer as well as the steps you have taken, I have been narrowly persuaded not to impose a custodial sentence.”

Speaking about his latest act of domestic violence, defence solicitor Rory Gowans told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The report makes reference to his embarrassment and shame and he wishes to apologise to the woman concerned.

‘You can be exceptionally violent’

“The relationship lasted for 10 years but there were difficulties at the end. He concedes he has had a problem with alcohol all his life and was drinking heavily.

“He suffered from blackouts and remembers nothing about what happened and was horrified when he heard what he had done.

“He had been at football, not slept for 48 hours during which he was drinking heavily.”

Sheriff Aitken told Mackenzie: “I have no doubt that drink is your problem. When you are drunk, you can be exceptionally violent towards this complainer as well as any other woman you are in a relationship with.”

Mackenzie was jailed for 28 months. Sheriff Aitken also imposed a three-year non-harassment order to protect his victim, who was in court to hear the outcome.

She left in tears supported by friends and nodded her approval at the jail sentence.