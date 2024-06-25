Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy

Patrick Forman Industrial Doors admitted health and safety failings in connection with the death of employee Mark Mathers, from Pitcaple.

By David McPhee
Mark Mathers died after working on a door repair at Specialist Cars Volkswagen on Craigshaw Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Google/DC Thomson.
A north-east industrial door firm has been fined £165,000 after it admitted safety failings that led to the tragic death of a north-east dad.

Mark Mathers, from Pitcaple, was asphyxiated when his hoodie got trapped in the mechanics of a roller door at Specialist Cars Volkswagen in Aberdeen and he died three days later in hospital.

The 33-year-old’s employer, Patrick Forman Industrial Doors, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and admitted breaching health and safety laws in relation to the accident in 2018.

Mr Mathers – who was described by the firm as a valued member of staff – had been working on the servicing, repair and replacement of a door torsion spring with a colleague when the tragedy unfolded on the morning of September 15.

Workmate ran to his aid

Fiscal depute Jemma Eadie told the court that during the course of the work, Mr Mathers’ hooded top got caught and wound around the spring, choking him.

His workmate ran to his aid and successfully cut his top off, but Mr Mathers had already slipped into unconsciousness.

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he spent three days in intensive care before life support was removed.

His cause of death was stated as hypoxic brain injury and mechanical asphyxia

It was stated by the fiscal depute that the tightening of the hooded top around Mr Mathers neck had resulted in him suffering a brain stem hemorrhage.

When Mr Mathers’ co-workers were interviewed following his death they disclosed that many members of staff wore hoodies due to being cold at work.

Patrick Forman Industrial Doors – understood to be a partnership including Patrick Forman, 54, and 61-year-old Carolyn Shearer – admitted failing to ensure the proper health, safety and welfare of its staff.

Firm admits health and safety failings

The charge stated that Rothienorman-based firm neglected to ensure and make a sufficient assessment of the safety risks faced by its employees, such as those associated with door torsion springs.

The company also pleaded guilty to failing to implement and maintain a safe system of work for staff while repairing and maintaining torsion springs.

It also failed to provide the necessary “information, instruction, training and supervision” to ensure the safety of its personnel when working with the door springs in question.

Defence advocate David Nicholson told the court that the incident had “had a deep impact on the whole organisation and has been taken seriously at the highest level to ensure an incident like this never happens again”.

However, he also went on to claim that employees of the firm had repeatedly been told not to wear loose clothing and had supplied black boiler suits for them to wear.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told the court that it is the “duty of every employer to ensure the health and safety of all its employees”, adding that “it is an offence to fail to discharge that duty”.

She went on to describe what happened to Mr Mathers as an “awful accident” and said she believed a number of workers had the potential to be “exposed to harm”.

Sheriff McCrossan said she believed Patrick Forman Industrial Doors should have done more than “counsel” its employees not to wear hoodies but should have put guidelines in place to stop it.

“No amount of money or financial penalty in anyone’s eyes can ever compensation for this,” she continued, before stating that she considered there to be “high culpability” on the firm’s part.

Sheriff McCrossan imposed a total fine of £165,000.

