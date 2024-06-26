Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn’t drive her home to Ellon

An intoxicated woman threatened to kill police officers when they refused to give her a lift home from Aberdeen to Ellon.

Police were called to remove Isla Wright, 40, from a house party after she refused to leave and kindly offered to give her a lift to the bus station.

But, unimpressed, Wright unleashed a “barrage of abuse” towards police and even made death threats when they said they wouldn’t drive her all the way back to her home in Ellon.

Wright then went on to assault three officers at the police station after being arrested.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 5.10am on May 27 when police were tasked to attend the flat in Stevenson Court.

Conduct was ‘little short of disgusting’

Wright was described as being “intoxicated” and having refused to leave when asked by the tenant.

However, she agreed to leave when asked by the police.

Ms Coakley told the court: “To ensure her safety and wellbeing, they offered to convey her to the bus station so she could catch the next bus home.”

But the ungrateful Wright insisted officers drive her all the way to her home in Ellon.

And when advised this would not be possible, she became abusive, shouting, swearing and making death threats.

Among the foul-mouthed rant, Wright warned: “I’ll get you. I’ll f***ing do you in. I’m going to batter you. Speccy b******s. Fat b******s.

“See when I’m out, I’d better not see you. You’ll be f***ing dead.”

Ms Coakley described it as a “barrage of abuse”.

Shortly before 6am, Wright was cautioned and arrested and the trip to the bus station was rerouted to Kittybrewster custody suite.

There her vile behaviour continued and she spat at two officers, thankfully not making any contact.

Wright was placed in a cell and kept under constant supervision.

‘Very difficult reading’

At 9.30am, she lashed out and kicked an officer on the foot.

Wright, of Ness Circle, Ellon, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three charges of assaulting a police officer.

She was not personally present in court due to health reasons.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said a court-ordered social work report contained his client’s position on the matter and set out details of her background.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman said: “I want to make it absolutely clear that the conduct she used towards the police was little short of disgusting.

“Officers trying to keep us all safe do not deserve to be treated like that.”

The sheriff commented that parts of the social work report on Wright’s background made “very difficult reading”.

He deferred sentence until August.

