Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn’t drive her home to Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn’t drive her home to Ellon

Police were called to remove Isla Wright from a house party she was refusing to leave at Stevenson Court in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Police car with blue lights going.
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.

An intoxicated woman threatened to kill police officers when they refused to give her a lift home from Aberdeen to Ellon.

Police were called to remove Isla Wright, 40, from a house party after she refused to leave and kindly offered to give her a lift to the bus station.

But, unimpressed, Wright unleashed a “barrage of abuse” towards police and even made death threats when they said they wouldn’t drive her all the way back to her home in Ellon.

Wright then went on to assault three officers at the police station after being arrested.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 5.10am on May 27 when police were tasked to attend the flat in Stevenson Court.

Conduct was ‘little short of disgusting’

Wright was described as being “intoxicated” and having refused to leave when asked by the tenant.

However, she agreed to leave when asked by the police.

Ms Coakley told the court: “To ensure her safety and wellbeing, they offered to convey her to the bus station so she could catch the next bus home.”

But the ungrateful Wright insisted officers drive her all the way to her home in Ellon.

And when advised this would not be possible, she became abusive, shouting, swearing and making death threats.

Among the foul-mouthed rant, Wright warned: “I’ll get you. I’ll f***ing do you in. I’m going to batter you. Speccy b******s. Fat b******s.

“See when I’m out, I’d better not see you. You’ll be f***ing dead.”

Ms Coakley described it as a “barrage of abuse”.

Shortly before 6am, Wright was cautioned and arrested and the trip to the bus station was rerouted to Kittybrewster custody suite.

There her vile behaviour continued and she spat at two officers, thankfully not making any contact.

Wright was placed in a cell and kept under constant supervision.

‘Very difficult reading’

At 9.30am, she lashed out and kicked an officer on the foot.

Wright, of Ness Circle, Ellon, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three charges of assaulting a police officer.

She was not personally present in court due to health reasons.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said a court-ordered social work report contained his client’s position on the matter and set out details of her background.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman said: “I want to make it absolutely clear that the conduct she used towards the police was little short of disgusting.

“Officers trying to keep us all safe do not deserve to be treated like that.”

The sheriff commented that parts of the social work report on Wright’s background made “very difficult reading”.

He deferred sentence until August.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner's face
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
'I've killed my sister': Jury hears of culpable homicide accused's call to friend
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed after attacking partner again
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
Violent thieves laughed following assault and robbery of man in his own home
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
A9 road safety activist's fury as police say 'insufficient evidence' to charge Highland hotelier…
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
Firm fined over safety failings after employee seriously injured in Fraserburgh harbour fall
Officers offered to take Wright to the bus station. Image: Police Scotland.
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son's police custody death