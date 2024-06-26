‘I’ve killed my sister’: Jury hears of culpable homicide accused’s call to friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’ve killed my sister’: Jury hears of culpable homicide accused’s call to friend

Jane Forey denies a charge that she pushed or struck her sister causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head and leaving her so severely injured that she died.

By Jenni Gee
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

A woman accused of killing her sister contacted a friend and told her: “I’ve killed my sister”, the jury has heard.

Jane Forey, 61, denies a charge that she assaulted her sister Susan Hendrickson at their shared home in Roybridge by pushing or striking her, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head, and leaving her so severely injured that she died.

She has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Susan Hendrickson, known as Sue, died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on January 13 2022.

On the first day of the culpable homicide trial at the High Court in Inverness, the jury heard how Ms Hendrickson had lived in Australia before moving in with Forey, her partner and their mother in Glenspean Park.

Witness Norma MacDonald told the court her friend and neighbour Forey had been “very worried about Sue living in a bedsit in Australia and being on the drink” prior to the move back to Scotland.

But she said that once the sisters were back under the same roof issues emerged.

Facebook messages

In one Facebook message exchange between the friends, shown to the jury in court, Forey wrote: “She is the only person who can cause me to lose my temper, when I do I lash out, it is such a horrible side of me she brings out in me.”

The messages also described how Forey claimed to have caught her sister sitting on her partner’s lap.

She wrote: “Afraid she got a slap, then all started again this morning she was stupid enough to fly at me, not proud of myself.”

In evidence led by advocate depute Isabella Ennis, witness Christine Dignan, who was also friendly with the siblings, told how Forey said to her that her sister had been “violently sick” after banging her head during an altercation but said she had not taken her to the hospital until the following day.

‘She pushed her back’

Ms Dignan said: “She said she had pushed her and she pushed her back.”

She also told the court how she had received Facetime calls from Forey, who had travelled to Glasgow to be with her sister’s hospital bedside, saying: “I’ve killed my sister, I’ve killed my sister.”

Asked about that conversation, she said: “I think she felt guilty because she didn’t take her to hospital the day before when she was sick.”

Forey faces two further charges of assault – both of which she denies.

One alleges that she assaulted her sister at their home between November 20 2021 and January 10 2022 by repeatedly acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards her, repeatedly striking her on the head and body and brandishing a knife at her.

The other is a charge of assaulting her partner at the same address by repeatedly pushing, punching and kicking him on the head and body to his injury. A special defence of self-defence has been lodged.

The trial, before Judge Pasportnikov, continues.

More from Crime & Courts

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner's face
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed after attacking partner again
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Violent thieves laughed following assault and robbery of man in his own home
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
A9 road safety activist's fury as police say 'insufficient evidence' to charge Highland hotelier…
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Firm fined over safety failings after employee seriously injured in Fraserburgh harbour fall
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son's police custody death
The case is being heard at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage