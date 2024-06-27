Yob ordered to stay away from ex he urged to kill herself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Yob ordered to stay away from ex he urged to kill herself

Matthew Leys "persistently and relentlessly" abused his partner, subjecting her to cruel and controlling behaviour on a regular basis.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A callous yob has been ordered to stay away from his ex after encouraging her to kill herself and wiping his spit and snot on her face.

Matthew Leys “persistently and relentlessly” abused his partner, subjecting her to cruel, disgusting and controlling behaviour on a regular basis.

Among his vile behaviour, Leys, 20, mocked the woman’s father’s death and told her to “go be with” him.

He also chased the woman in a car and smeared his own saliva and snot across her mouth and face.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said the pair began a relationship at the start of 2020.

On an occasion in March 2023, during an argument, Leys called the woman a “fat slag” and a “fat mess”.

In another row, Leys made sickening comments mocking his partner’s father’s death and encouraging her to end her own life.

He said: “Go be with your dad.

‘Watch what happens next’

“Your dad would be ashamed of you. Go kill yourself.”

Leys also threatened to “publicly shame” the woman.

During a night out with friends on March 10 2023, the woman received a number of missed calls from a withheld number she suspected to be Leys.

When she answered one of the calls Leys made comments about her father and threats.

On March 13 2023, Leys tried to grab the woman’s mobile phone from her and a struggle ensued.

He then followed her outside to her car where he stood “physically shaking with anger” and kicked out at the vehicle.

When the woman returned inside, Leys threw several small stones at the car.

By this point, he had a “build-up of snot and saliva on his face” which he then “wiped across the face and mouth of the complainer”.

Leys also harmed himself and sent the woman a picture with the caption “all your fault”.

Leys, of Kirkhill Road, Torry, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his partner or ex-partner between March 1 and 13 2023.

He also admitted a second charge in similar terms with the same woman between June 1 and November 2 2023.

The offences were committed at locations in Aberdeen.

‘I simply can’t understand such a recommendation’

On an occasion in June or July, Leys threatened to throw a brick at the woman’s car and did throw a smaller stone, hitting the vehicle’s tyre.

On another date, Leys pursued the woman in a car on Holburn Street.

The woman and her friend, on spotting the car following them, pulled into a side street and stopped, with the car behind doing the same.

Leys got out of the passenger side and began shouting and swearing before striking a wing mirror and smashing it, costing £50 to repair.

Leys began to persistently call and text the woman, sometimes as frequently as 15 times per hour.

When she did answer he would make derogatory comments towards her.

On another occasion, while the woman was with a friend, she received seven missed calls from Leys.

When she answered, he asked if she was coming over.

She declined and Leys became abusive, warning: “Watch what happens next.”

‘Some of your actions are quite unbelievable’

Later that day, Leys tried to add the woman’s mother on Facebook and sent an abusive, threatening message.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client accepted his behaviour was “disgusting”.

He said: “He’s an immature young man in a relationship he frankly wasn’t emotionally prepared for.”

Mr Longino said Leys’ mental health was poor at the time of the offences and he had issues with drug misuse.

The lawyer suggested a social work report’s recommendation of a fine was not appropriate and would not assist his client in modifying his behaviour.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman agreed, saying: “I simply can’t understand such a recommendation.”

Addressing Leys directly, he continued: “What is appropriate is for a young man such as yourself to learn from the horrendous experience you caused to this young lady.

“It’s hard to begin to understand the horror you put the complainer through persistently and relentlessly.

“Some of your actions are quite unbelievable.

“If you appear before the court having done anything like this again there’s only one place you’ll be going.”

He ordered Leys to be supervised for 18 months, pay a £50 compensation order for the damaged wing mirror and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

Sheriff Bannerman warned: “You should consider yourself fortunate that you’re not leaving that door with two gentleman escorting you to a custody suite.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman who died following alleged altercation with sister did not feel safe, says ex-husband
The Mercure Hotel in Aberdeen, where the sexual violence occurred.
Two men in court accused of sexual assaults on teen girls at Aberdeen hotel
Dainis Letkovskis, who attacked a Highland police officer and left bite marks
Highland police officer left permanently scarred after aggressive man sank teeth into leg
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driving Aberdeen headteacher wins chance to have roads ban reduced
Police car with blue lights going.
Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn't drive her home to Ellon
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner's face
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'I've killed my sister': Jury hears of culpable homicide accused's call to friend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy