Yob ordered to stay away from ex he urged to kill herself

A callous yob has been ordered to stay away from his ex after encouraging her to kill herself and wiping his spit and snot on her face.

Matthew Leys “persistently and relentlessly” abused his partner, subjecting her to cruel, disgusting and controlling behaviour on a regular basis.

Among his vile behaviour, Leys, 20, mocked the woman’s father’s death and told her to “go be with” him.

He also chased the woman in a car and smeared his own saliva and snot across her mouth and face.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said the pair began a relationship at the start of 2020.

On an occasion in March 2023, during an argument, Leys called the woman a “fat slag” and a “fat mess”.

In another row, Leys made sickening comments mocking his partner’s father’s death and encouraging her to end her own life.

He said: “Go be with your dad.

‘Watch what happens next’

“Your dad would be ashamed of you. Go kill yourself.”

Leys also threatened to “publicly shame” the woman.

During a night out with friends on March 10 2023, the woman received a number of missed calls from a withheld number she suspected to be Leys.

When she answered one of the calls Leys made comments about her father and threats.

On March 13 2023, Leys tried to grab the woman’s mobile phone from her and a struggle ensued.

He then followed her outside to her car where he stood “physically shaking with anger” and kicked out at the vehicle.

When the woman returned inside, Leys threw several small stones at the car.

By this point, he had a “build-up of snot and saliva on his face” which he then “wiped across the face and mouth of the complainer”.

Leys also harmed himself and sent the woman a picture with the caption “all your fault”.

Leys, of Kirkhill Road, Torry, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his partner or ex-partner between March 1 and 13 2023.

He also admitted a second charge in similar terms with the same woman between June 1 and November 2 2023.

The offences were committed at locations in Aberdeen.

‘I simply can’t understand such a recommendation’

On an occasion in June or July, Leys threatened to throw a brick at the woman’s car and did throw a smaller stone, hitting the vehicle’s tyre.

On another date, Leys pursued the woman in a car on Holburn Street.

The woman and her friend, on spotting the car following them, pulled into a side street and stopped, with the car behind doing the same.

Leys got out of the passenger side and began shouting and swearing before striking a wing mirror and smashing it, costing £50 to repair.

Leys began to persistently call and text the woman, sometimes as frequently as 15 times per hour.

When she did answer he would make derogatory comments towards her.

On another occasion, while the woman was with a friend, she received seven missed calls from Leys.

When she answered, he asked if she was coming over.

She declined and Leys became abusive, warning: “Watch what happens next.”

‘Some of your actions are quite unbelievable’

Later that day, Leys tried to add the woman’s mother on Facebook and sent an abusive, threatening message.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client accepted his behaviour was “disgusting”.

He said: “He’s an immature young man in a relationship he frankly wasn’t emotionally prepared for.”

Mr Longino said Leys’ mental health was poor at the time of the offences and he had issues with drug misuse.

The lawyer suggested a social work report’s recommendation of a fine was not appropriate and would not assist his client in modifying his behaviour.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman agreed, saying: “I simply can’t understand such a recommendation.”

Addressing Leys directly, he continued: “What is appropriate is for a young man such as yourself to learn from the horrendous experience you caused to this young lady.

“It’s hard to begin to understand the horror you put the complainer through persistently and relentlessly.

“Some of your actions are quite unbelievable.

“If you appear before the court having done anything like this again there’s only one place you’ll be going.”

He ordered Leys to be supervised for 18 months, pay a £50 compensation order for the damaged wing mirror and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

Sheriff Bannerman warned: “You should consider yourself fortunate that you’re not leaving that door with two gentleman escorting you to a custody suite.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.