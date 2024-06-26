Two men in court accused of sexual assaults on teen girls at Aberdeen hotel

Two men have appeared in court accused of plying two teen girls with drink before sexually assaulting them at an Aberdeen hotel.

Abdur Rakib and Abdul Kaium, both 36, are facing charges that they took one girl, then aged 17, and another, aged 16, to Aberdeen’s Mercure Hotel where they allegedly subjected them to sexual violence, which included biting.

The men are accused of a total of 10 charges that relate to sexual offences that allegedly took place at Zara’s Indian Cuisine in Peterhead and Soul Bar on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Several of those charges allege that both men took the girls to the Mercure Hotel on Union Terrace, where they are accused of trying to force themselves upon them in various ways.

It is further alleged that the men then bit each of the women on their faces and breasts – leaving one girl with injuries.

Another girl was aged only 15 when the alleged offences began.

Rakib and Kaium denied all the charges against them at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Accused of buying alcohol for girls

Two of the charges claim that in 2021, both Rakib and Kaium struck the buttocks of one of the girls when she was aged between 15 and 17 years old.

It is also alleged that between February 1 and March 9 last year, Rakib sexually assaulted another girl, then aged 16, by brushing his body close to her at Zara’s Indian Cuisine.

Another four charges allege that Kaium purchased alcohol for both girls at Soul Bar, Aberdeen, Zara’s in Peterhead and the Mercure Hotel when they were underaged.

Kaium, of Rose Street, Peterhead, faces an additional charge that during the course of a car journey from Peterhead to Aberdeen and within the Mercure Hotel he repeatedly sexually touched a 17-year-old girl on the breasts and body.

It claims he also repeatedly tried to put his hand inside the waistband of the girl’s trousers, tried to kiss her multiple times and bit her to the cheek and jaw.

Both men facing charges over accusations at hotel

Rakib is accused of one charge of sexually assaulting the same girl within the Mercure Hotel on February 12 last year by getting the girl to lie on a bed before straddling her, kissing her and pinning her on the bed.

It further states he lifted her top before kissing her on the breasts and repeatedly attempted to pull down her trousers.

Rakib faces a final charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the Mercure Hotel, Aberdeen, by straddling her, sitting on top of her and kissing her on the face and mouth.

He is also alleged to have tried to repeatedly remove her lower clothing, place his hand within her lower clothing and pull her top down.

Rakib, who now lives in Dumfries, also faces accusations that after he exposed the girl’s breasts, he repeatedly squeezed, bit and kissed her breasts to her injury.

Both men will appear back in court in August this year.

