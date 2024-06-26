Two men in court accused of sexual assaults on teen girls at Aberdeen hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men in court accused of sexual assaults on teen girls at Aberdeen hotel

Abdur Rakib and Abdul Kaium, both 36, are accused of a total of 10 charges that relate to sexual offences that allegedly took place in Peterhead and Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
The Mercure Hotel in Aberdeen, where the sexual violence occurred.
The sexual assaults were alleged to have taken place at the Mercure Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

Two men have appeared in court accused of plying two teen girls with drink before sexually assaulting them at an Aberdeen hotel.

Abdur Rakib and Abdul Kaium, both 36, are facing charges that they took one girl, then aged 17, and another, aged 16, to Aberdeen’s Mercure Hotel where they allegedly subjected them to sexual violence, which included biting.

The men are accused of a total of 10 charges that relate to sexual offences that allegedly took place at Zara’s Indian Cuisine in Peterhead and Soul Bar on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Several of those charges allege that both men took the girls to the Mercure Hotel on Union Terrace, where they are accused of trying to force themselves upon them in various ways.

It is further alleged that the men then bit each of the women on their faces and breasts – leaving one girl with injuries.

Another girl was aged only 15 when the alleged offences began.

Rakib and Kaium denied all the charges against them at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Accused of buying alcohol for girls

Two of the charges claim that in 2021, both Rakib and Kaium struck the buttocks of one of the girls when she was aged between 15 and 17 years old.

It is also alleged that between February 1 and March 9 last year, Rakib sexually assaulted another girl, then aged 16, by brushing his body close to her at Zara’s Indian Cuisine.

Another four charges allege that Kaium purchased alcohol for both girls at Soul Bar, Aberdeen, Zara’s in Peterhead and the Mercure Hotel when they were underaged.

Kaium, of Rose Street, Peterhead, faces an additional charge that during the course of a car journey from Peterhead to Aberdeen and within the Mercure Hotel he repeatedly sexually touched a 17-year-old girl on the breasts and body.

It claims he also repeatedly tried to put his hand inside the waistband of the girl’s trousers, tried to kiss her multiple times and bit her to the cheek and jaw.

Both men facing charges over accusations at hotel

Rakib is accused of one charge of sexually assaulting the same girl within the Mercure Hotel on February 12 last year by getting the girl to lie on a bed before straddling her, kissing her and pinning her on the bed.

It further states he lifted her top before kissing her on the breasts and repeatedly attempted to pull down her trousers.

Rakib faces a final charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the Mercure Hotel, Aberdeen, by straddling her, sitting on top of her and kissing her on the face and mouth.

He is also alleged to have tried to repeatedly remove her lower clothing, place his hand within her lower clothing and pull her top down.

Rakib, who now lives in Dumfries, also faces accusations that after he exposed the girl’s breasts, he repeatedly squeezed, bit and kissed her breasts to her injury.

Both men will appear back in court in August this year.

