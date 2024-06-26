Drink-driving Aberdeen headteacher wins chance to have roads ban reduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving Aberdeen headteacher wins chance to have roads ban reduced

Greenbrae Primary's Anna Royle went to the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of her second drink-driving offence.

By James Mulholland
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen headteacher who has two drink-driving convictions has won a bid to have a roads ban reduced.

Greenbrae Primary’s Anna Royle, 45, was found guilty of crashing her Audi Q2 into another car before fleeing the collision scene in Aberdeen on October 1 2023.

The city’s sheriff court heard how police found the headmistress in a nearby lane holding her dog in her arms. Police officers tested her and found her to be the drink-driving limit.

It was her second drink-driving conviction – she was first found guilty in 2019.

Sheriff Christian Marney fined her £1,200 and banned her from driving for three years.

Headteacher Anna Royle next to plaque for Greenbrae Primary School in Aberdeen.
Anna Royle is the headteacher at Greenbrae Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

The ban prompted Royle’s lawyers to go to the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Defence advocate John Brannigan argued that Sheriff Marney should have referred Royle to a drink-driver’s rehabilitation scheme, which is available to people in Royle’s situation.

The initiative teaches drink-drivers of the dangers of getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

People who successfully complete the course are able to have a quarter of their driving ban reduced.

Shamed teacher’s job situation ‘fluid’

Sheriff Principal Sean Murphy KC and Sheriff Patrick Hughes agreed to make the referral to the rehabilitation scheme.

Sheriff Hughes told the lawyers in the court that Royle’s actions suggested a “course of conduct” and that it was in the “public interest” that she attend the scheme.

At the time of the offence, Royle was the headteacher of Greenbrae Primary School in Aberdeen. 

When she appeared in court, her solicitor described her job situation as “fluid”.

A search of the General Teaching Council of Scotland’s online register for teachers on Wednesday showed a record for Royle who was described as being an employee of Aberdeen City Council.

During her February 2024 trial, witness Paul Bate, 55, told the court how he was walking home from a supermarket at 9.30pm when he heard “a massive screech” and what sounded like two cars colliding on Broomhill Road.

Aberdeen headteacher was ‘hostile’ to police

He arrived to find a woman behind the wheel of a red Audi Q2, which had smashed into a black Volvo and sustained significant damage to its front.

He said Royle appeared “dazed” before she got out of the car with her dog and “walked off”.

PC Marc Davidson told depute fiscal Andrew McMann that, he found Royle and the dog in a lane behind Broomhill Primary School.

The officer described Royle’s attitude towards the police as “hostile” and said she was “disinterested” and initially refused to take part in a roadside breath test – however, she did ultimately give a positive result.

When tested again back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Royle gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Upon reaching a verdict, Sheriff Marney told Royle that he found the witnesses’ accounts of that night “reliable and credible”.

He added: “I’m satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was the driver of the vehicle.”

