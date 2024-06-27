Man to pay compensation to Aberdeen pub punch victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man to pay compensation to Aberdeen pub punch victim

Andrew Moule was having a seemingly amicable conversation with the man in Spirit Level on Exchange Street in Aberdeen before he suddenly lashed out.

By Danny McKay
Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.
Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.

A man has been ordered to pay his victim compensation after elbowing him in the face and then taking a run-up to knock him out with a punch.

Andrew Moule was having a seemingly amicable conversation with the man in Spirit Level pub on Exchange Street in Aberdeen before he suddenly lashed out.

After stunning his victim with an elbow to the face, the 47-year-old took a short run up and punched him, knocking him back into a pillar and then to the floor unconscious.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened earlier this year on January 27.

She said the two men were talking to each other in the bar and, according to witnesses, did not appear to be having an argument.

‘Significant degree of both remorse and regret’

Ms Coakley continued: “Quite suddenly, the accused elbowed the complainer once to the face, knocking him over.

“He fell onto a table behind him.

“The complainer got back to his feet.

“The accused took a short run-up and punched him to the face, causing the back of his head to strike a pillar behind him before he collapsed to the floor appearing unconscious.”

Moule was asked to leave the bar and did so while witnesses provided his victim with first aid.

‘Lucky there weren’t worse injuries’

His victim suffered a three-inch cut to the back of his head which “bled considerably” and had to be closed with stitches at hospital.

Moule, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client provided social workers with a “full explanation” and that their report was in “positive terms”.

She continued: “He showed a significant degree of both remorse and regret.

“He understand the ramifications of his actions could have been much more significant.

“He’s lucky there weren’t worse injuries to the complainer.

“The offence took place while he was experiencing a particularly stressful period.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman highlighted Moule had two similar violent convictions from 2006 and said he’d have hoped he would have learned his lesson.

He added: “Clearly you haven’t.”

Describing the offence as “sustained, deliberate and repeated”, Sheriff Bannerman ordered Moule to pay his victim £600 in compensation.

He also imposed 12 months’ supervision and 90 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.
Macduff man avoids jail after late night assault fuelled by drink
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Yob ordered to stay away from ex he urged to kill herself
Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.
Woman who died following alleged altercation with sister did not feel safe, says ex-husband
The Mercure Hotel in Aberdeen, where the sexual violence occurred.
Two men in court accused of sexual assaults on teen girls at Aberdeen hotel
Dainis Letkovskis, who attacked a Highland police officer and left bite marks
Highland police officer left permanently scarred after aggressive man sank teeth into leg
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driving Aberdeen headteacher wins chance to have roads ban reduced
Police car with blue lights going.
Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn't drive her home to Ellon
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Fochabers man in court after admitting ripping piercing from partner's face
Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.
'I've killed my sister': Jury hears of culpable homicide accused's call to friend
Andrew Moule attacked the man in the Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…