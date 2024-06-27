Fraserburgh teen, 17, denies dangerous driving after dramatic Peterhead police chase and crash

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with a dramatic police chase and crash in Peterhead.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, faced a total of six different charges when he appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He entered pleas of not guilty to each allegation, including one of dangerous driving relating to the collision, which was captured on dashcam footage and has since gone viral.

The crash happened at around 4.15pm on Tuesday just outside the West End Butcher shop along West Road and involved several cars, one of which ended up on its roof.

It is alleged the 17-year-old failed to stop for for police when instructed to do so, accelerated away, drove constantly at excessive speeds in built-up areas and repeatedly overtook other vehicles when it was not safe.

The second part of the charge alleges he again failed to stop for police on St Peter Street in Peterhead, accelerated harshly, mounted the kerb, drove on the pavement between a brick wall and two parked vehicles, damaging them.

It alleges he then drove through a red light at Queen Street, drove the wrong way on Kirk Street, drove throughout at excessive speeds in built-up areas and repeatedly carried out unsafe overtakes.

The charge states he contravened “keep left” signs on pedestrian islands, repeatedly drove around a B&Q car park, drove the wrong way around a roundabout and collided with a van and two parked cars, causing one of the parked cars to roll onto its roof.

The teenager is also alleged to have then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Additionally, the 17-year-old faces a charge of driving while only the holder of a provisional licence and not accompanied by a qualified driver or displaying L plates.

He is also charged with driving without insurance, two charges of failing to stop and provide his details following a crash, and struggling violently with police.

The teen, of Fraserburgh, denies all charges against him and a pre-trial hearing has been fixed for September.

It is understood Police Scotland is not referring itself to PIRC over the matter, as is sometimes done when incidents occur during a police pursuit.

