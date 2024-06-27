Fraserburgh teen, 17, denies dangerous driving after dramatic Peterhead police chase and crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh teen, 17, denies dangerous driving after dramatic Peterhead police chase and crash

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, faced a total of six different charges when he appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

By Danny McKay
A parked car was flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with a dramatic police chase and crash in Peterhead.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, faced a total of six different charges when he appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

He entered pleas of not guilty to each allegation, including one of dangerous driving relating to the collision, which was captured on dashcam footage and has since gone viral.

The crash happened at around 4.15pm on Tuesday just outside the West End Butcher shop along West Road and involved several cars, one of which ended up on its roof.

It is alleged the 17-year-old failed to stop for for police when instructed to do so, accelerated away, drove constantly at excessive speeds in built-up areas and repeatedly overtook other vehicles when it was not safe.

Dashcam footage of the scene in the seconds after the dramatic Peterhead crash.

The second part of the charge alleges he again failed to stop for police on St Peter Street in Peterhead, accelerated harshly, mounted the kerb, drove on the pavement between a brick wall and two parked vehicles, damaging them.

It alleges he then drove through a red light at Queen Street, drove the wrong way on Kirk Street, drove throughout at excessive speeds in built-up areas and repeatedly carried out unsafe overtakes.

The charge states he contravened “keep left” signs on pedestrian islands, repeatedly drove around a B&Q car park, drove the wrong way around a roundabout and collided with a van and two parked cars, causing one of the parked cars to roll onto its roof.

The teenager is also alleged to have then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Additionally, the 17-year-old faces a charge of driving while only the holder of a provisional licence and not accompanied by a qualified driver or displaying L plates.

He is also charged with driving without insurance, two charges of failing to stop and provide his details following a crash, and struggling violently with police.

The teen, of Fraserburgh, denies all charges against him and a pre-trial hearing has been fixed for September.

It is understood Police Scotland is not referring itself to PIRC over the matter, as is sometimes done when incidents occur during a police pursuit.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

