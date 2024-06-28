‘I just love my misses’: Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay away from partner

A Banff domestic abuser has been placed under supervision after ignoring a court order to stay away from his partner.

Damian Kucharski, 40, was told not to approach his partner after being convicted of domestic abuse last year.

Part of his bail conditions meant he was not supposed to contact her, but the pair were seen together in Fyvie, prompting Kucharski to hide in nearby gardens.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court the concerned member of the public rang the police on May 20 this year, knowing that Kucharski had breached his bail condition.

She said: “When police arrived, they observed a male and female walking to the locus – and upon seeing the police they fled.

Repeated breach

“They tracked [Kucharski] to a garden nearby and arrested him for being in breach.

“Upon arrest, the accused said – ‘I just love my misses’.”

A few days later on May 24, the court heard, police were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Banff where Kucharski was found again with his partner and once again arrested.

Kucharski’s defence agent Debbie Wilson did not say anything to mitigate her client’s actions other than the bail conditions had since been removed.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald placed Kucharski under supervision for nine months and noted that it was not necessary to make a non-harassment order, following an earlier bail review hearing.