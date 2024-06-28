‘I just love my misses’: Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay away from partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I just love my misses’: Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay away from partner

Damian Kucharski, 40, was told not to approach his partner after being convicted of domestic abuse last year.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court.
A Banff domestic abuser has been placed under supervision after ignoring a court order to stay away from his partner.

Part of his bail conditions meant he was not supposed to contact her, but the pair were seen together in Fyvie, prompting Kucharski to hide in nearby gardens.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court the concerned member of the public rang the police on May 20 this year, knowing that Kucharski had breached his bail condition.

She said: “When police arrived, they observed a male and female walking to the locus – and upon seeing the police they fled.

Repeated breach

“They tracked [Kucharski] to a garden nearby and arrested him for being in breach.

“Upon arrest, the accused said – ‘I just love my misses’.”

A few days later on May 24, the court heard, police were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Banff where Kucharski was found again with his partner and once again arrested.

Kucharski’s defence agent Debbie Wilson did not say anything to mitigate her client’s actions other than the bail conditions had since been removed.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald placed Kucharski under supervision for nine months and noted that it was not necessary to make a non-harassment order, following an earlier bail review hearing.

 

