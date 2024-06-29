Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty

Police were called when Richard Milne called the council to free him from the Chapel Street car park in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Richard Milne ran into difficulties with the barrier at Chapel Street car park.
A drink-driver was caught almost SIX times the legal limit after seeking help with a car park barrier.

Richard Milne ran into difficulties with the barrier at Chapel Street car park in Aberdeen and used the tannoy system to contact the council for help.

But when operators noticed the 43-year-old seemed to be slurring his words, they became concerned and contacted the police.

And officers responded quickly to trace Milne, finding him to be well over the legal alcohol limit and swiftly arresting him.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.30pm on June 3.

Milne ‘taking steps’ to deal with alcohol issue

She said: “CCTV operators from Aberdeen City Council were contacted by the accused as he was at the automated barrier at Chapel Street car park.

“They were concerned he was slurring his speech and police were contacted.”

Officers traced Milne and, after he failed a roadside breath test, arrested him.

Milne, of Silverbank Gardens, Banchory, pled guilty to driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, who works in the offshore industry, had not been planning to drive that evening.

He added: “There are issues in the background with alcohol misuse. He’s taking steps to try and deal with those.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke, commenting that it was a “high reading”, fined Milne £640 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

