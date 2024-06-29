Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty

A drink-driver was caught almost SIX times the legal limit after seeking help with a car park barrier.

Richard Milne ran into difficulties with the barrier at Chapel Street car park in Aberdeen and used the tannoy system to contact the council for help.

But when operators noticed the 43-year-old seemed to be slurring his words, they became concerned and contacted the police.

And officers responded quickly to trace Milne, finding him to be well over the legal alcohol limit and swiftly arresting him.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.30pm on June 3.

Milne ‘taking steps’ to deal with alcohol issue

She said: “CCTV operators from Aberdeen City Council were contacted by the accused as he was at the automated barrier at Chapel Street car park.

“They were concerned he was slurring his speech and police were contacted.”

Officers traced Milne and, after he failed a roadside breath test, arrested him.

Milne, of Silverbank Gardens, Banchory, pled guilty to driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client, who works in the offshore industry, had not been planning to drive that evening.

He added: “There are issues in the background with alcohol misuse. He’s taking steps to try and deal with those.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke, commenting that it was a “high reading”, fined Milne £640 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

