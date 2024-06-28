Inverness death trial hears post-mortem showed ‘no evidence of an assault’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness death trial hears post-mortem showed ‘no evidence of an assault’

Jane Forey denies killing her sister and is standing trial at the High Court in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Susan Hendrickson died following an alleged altercation with her sister. Image: Facebook
The post-mortem examination of a woman who died following an alleged altercation with her sister showed “no evidence of an assault”, a jury has heard.

Susan Hendrickson, from Roybridge, died from a bleed on the brain on January 13 2022 – two days after the alleged assault at the hands of her sister, Jane Forey.

Forey has pleaded not guilty to killing 56-year-old Ms Hendrickson, known as Sue, and is currently on trial for culpable homicide at the High Court in Inverness.

Forey, 61, denies a charge that she assaulted Ms Hendrickson by pushing or striking her, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head leaving her so severely injured that she died.

The trial had previously heard evidence that Forey had slapped her sister after she found Ms Hendrickson sitting on her partner’s lap at their shared home.

Hendrickson’s ex-husband, with whom she maintained an amicable relationship and regular contact, also told the court that prior to her death she was “concerned about her welfare” after Forey had “come at her with a kitchen knife”

In an email to Ivor Hendrickson after her sister’s death, Forey wrote: “We had had a tiff – she pushed me and when I pushed her back, she fell as unsteady on her feet due to drink.”

Forensic evidence

On the third day of the trial the jury heard from the forensic pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Ms Hendrickson.

Dr Gemma Kemp, from the University of Glasgow’s forensic medicine department, told the court that the 56-year-old had been suffering from the effects of alcoholic liver disease, which had reduced her blood clotting abilities.

She explained that the examination suggested Ms Hendrickson had suffered a blunt force trauma, which led to “unsurvivable” injuries.

The consultant, who has performed around 3,000 post-mortem examinations throughout her career, stated that there was “no evidence of an assault being the cause of this bleed on the brain” but said that third-party involvement could not be excluded either.

Detailing that there were no visible injuries to Hendrickson’s scalp, the expert explained bleeds on the brain could be caused by “relatively trivial trauma – especially in chronic alcoholics”.

This was because changes to the brain caused by alcohol use made blood vessels more vulnerable to tearing, while clotting disorders meant bleeding could last longer.

Forey asked sister if she wanted to go to hospital but she declined

Hendrickson’s death was attributed to a subdural haematoma due to a head injury sustained during a fall. Her alcohol-related liver disease was given as a contributing factor.

The trial also heard from witness Allan McMillan, a friend of Forey, who told the jury that, on the date of the alleged incident, he had visited the Glenspean Park home in Roybridge where she and her sister lived.

He said Ms Hendrickson “didn’t look well” and told the court that he remembered Forey asking her sister if she wanted to go to hospital – an offer he said the now-deceased woman had declined.

Mr McMillan, who travelled to pick Forey up and bring her home following the death of her sister, said she told him when on that occasion that she had “killed her sister”.

He said his first reaction to this had been that “one slap wouldn’t kill your sister” and noted that Forey’s comment came soon after the decision had been taken to turn off Ms Hendrickson’s life support.

“That would have been hard,” Mr McMillan said.

Forey denies the culpable homicide charge and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

She has also pled not guilty to two further charges of assault.

One alleges she assaulted Hendrickson at their home between November 20 2021 and January 10 2022 by repeatedly acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards her, repeatedly striking her on the head and body and brandishing a knife at her.

The other is a charge of assaulting her partner at the same address by repeatedly pushing, punching and kicking him on the head and body to his injury. This charge also has a special defence of self-defence lodged.

The trial, before Judge Pasportnikov, continues.

 

