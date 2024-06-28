Elgin teen ordered to pay compensation to man he assaulted at bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin teen ordered to pay compensation to man he assaulted at bus stop

When Ty McLellan returned home, he realised his trainers were blood-stained and was advised to hand himself in as the whole incident was 'all over social media'.

By Joanne Warnock
Ty McLellan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
An Elgin teenager has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting a drunken Christmas Eve attack on a stranger at a bus stop.

Ty McLellan was just 16 when he carried out the assault on a man as they waited for a bus in Fochabers almost three years ago.

Now aged 18, McLellan appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the attack, which left the man covered in cuts and scratches to his face.

Assault after missing several buses

McLellan also admitted a further charge of having a knife on an Elgin street last summer.

The court heard the teen had been out drinking with friends in a Fochabers park on December 24 2021 and had missed “several buses” in the run up to midnight.

Fiscal Sharon Ralph said McLellan was trying to get home to Elgin and was waiting for a bus on the town’s High Street.

During his wait, another man was also waiting for a bus, Ms Ralph said: “He seemed to be intoxicated.”

Victim’s glasses knocked off

At around 12.25am the man shouted something at McLellan, which prompted him to lash out.

“A number of blows were directed at the man by the accused,” Ms Ralph went on. “Then the accused heads back to the bus stop.”

Explaining that the incident was captured on CCTV, Ms Ralph said the victim can then be seen to be searching for something using the torch on his phone.

“He was looking for his glasses which had dislodged during the assault. He cannot see without them,” Ms Ralph said.

Attack was ‘all over social media’

As a bus arrived, McLellan walked back to the man and embraced him – the court was told.

“[McLellan] apologies to the man and gets on the bus to Elgin.

“The victim then phoned his wife and tells her he has been assaulted by a male, and that he threw the first punch.”

When McLellan returned home, he realised his trainers were blood-stained and was advised by friends to hand himself in as the whole incident was “all over social media”.

Ms Ralph said: “The victim had scratch marks on his face, swelling around the left side of his jaw and some cuts required to be glued shut.”

Knife charge

The court was then told that McLellan was found walking on McMillan Avenue in Elgin just before 8pm on August 8 last year carrying a knife – which was around four inches long and had a serrated edge.

McLellan’s defence agent Stephen Carty said his client was young at the time of the first offence and it had been fuelled by too much alcohol.

He added: “It has had a significant effect on him. He has reflected on his behaviour and has not left the house for some time.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood questioned why McLellan had been walking around with a knife

Mr Carty replied: “It was his birthday and he had been persuaded to go out by his sister – he had some reservations about going out.”

Sheriff Fleetwood ordered McLellan to pay his victim £300 compensation asking him directly how much he had on him in court.

Payment due now

McLellan replied to say £75 and was asked to hand that cash over to the bar immediately.

The remaining monies are to be repaid at £10 per week.

McLellan, of Calcoats Crescent, was also ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for two years with a review in three months’ time on September 26.

 

