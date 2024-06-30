Disqualified driver banned again after getting behind wheel for half-mile trip

A Cullen man has been banned for five years after being caught driving without a licence.

Nicholas Cowie, 29, was previously banned from the roads in 2022 after being convicted of dangerous driving.

But on October 17 last year, police got a tip-off from a member of the public that Cowie had been spotted behind the wheel in Buckie.

Appearing at Elgin Sheriff Court for sentencing, Cowie had previously admitted the latest offence, which also included driving without insurance.

Tip-off to police

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court police had tracked Cowie to Low Street in Buckie where he “spontaneously admitted” to have been driving.

“He explained that he was the only person with access to the keys of the car, as the other people who had keys were away on holiday,” Mrs Ralph said.

“He also confirmed he wasn’t insured.”

Referring to Cowie’s previous conviction of dangerous driving just the year before, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood asked why he should be persuaded not to issue a period of imprisonment.

Cowie’s defence agent Grant Dalgliesh argued that it was a “short journey”, but Sheriff Fleetwood replied: “That makes it worse, he could have walked.”

Mr Dalgliesh said his client realised it was “stupidity” that he drove, adding: “He knows he is in a precarious position.

“He is in employment and is hoping to get work offshore.

‘Stupidity’

“It was a stupid mistake for a journey of just half a mile from his workplace to another address in Buckie.”

Sheriff Fleetwood said it was with “some reluctance” that he was issuing a community-based sentence and handed Cowie 250 hours of unpaid work, giving him one year to complete them.

Cowie, of Ogilvie Park, Cullen, was also banned from driving for five years and will need to sit the extended driving test to get his licence returned.