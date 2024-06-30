Disqualified driver banned again after getting behind wheel for half-mile trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Disqualified driver banned again after getting behind wheel for half-mile trip

Nicholas Cowie, 29, from Cullen, was previously banned from the roads in 2022 after being convicted of dangerous driving.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court

A Cullen man has been banned for five years after being caught driving without a licence.

Nicholas Cowie, 29, was previously banned from the roads in 2022 after being convicted of dangerous driving.

But on October 17 last year, police got a tip-off from a member of the public that Cowie had been spotted behind the wheel in Buckie.

Appearing at Elgin Sheriff Court for sentencing, Cowie had previously admitted the latest offence, which also included driving without insurance.

Tip-off to police

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court police had tracked Cowie to Low Street in Buckie where he “spontaneously admitted” to have been driving.

“He explained that he was the only person with access to the keys of the car, as the other people who had keys were away on holiday,” Mrs Ralph said.

“He also confirmed he wasn’t insured.”

Referring to Cowie’s previous conviction of dangerous driving just the year before, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood asked why he should be persuaded not to issue a period of imprisonment.

Cowie’s defence agent Grant Dalgliesh argued that it was a “short journey”, but Sheriff Fleetwood replied: “That makes it worse, he could have walked.”

Mr Dalgliesh said his client realised it was “stupidity” that he drove, adding: “He knows he is in a precarious position.

“He is in employment and is hoping to get work offshore.

‘Stupidity’

“It was a stupid mistake for a journey of just half a mile from his workplace to another address in Buckie.”

Sheriff Fleetwood said it was with “some reluctance” that he was issuing a community-based sentence and handed Cowie 250 hours of unpaid work, giving him one year to complete them.

Cowie, of Ogilvie Park, Cullen, was also banned from driving for five years and will need to sit the extended driving test to get his licence returned.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man in court after raid on £240,000 cannabis factory in Aberdeen
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Aberdeen paedophile exposed himself to undercover 'child'
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver spared jail
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Elgin teen ordered to pay compensation to man he assaulted at bus stop
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
£240,000 worth of cannabis plants uncovered at Aberdeen property
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Exclusive: Taxpayers left with £1.3m bill after council chiefs falsely accused foster parent of…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
'I just love my missus': Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
Social worker's damning court evidence lifts lid on culture at Moray Council
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court
'Moray Council's unacceptable conduct raises significant concerns about children in care'