Elgin dad gets community service following threats towards partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin dad gets community service following threats towards partner

Sheriff Fleetwood on domestic abuser David Steele: “He acted appallingly, aggressively, nastily, controllingly – I’m running out of adjectives.”

By Joanne Warnock
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

An Elgin man who threatened his ex-partner has been given community service.

David Steele, 32, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court for sentencing after he admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The incident took place at an address in Aberlour earlier this year.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for 11 years and have children together.

Fiscal Sharon Ralph said the woman had gone out to visit friends on the evening of May 14 and had returned home at around 11.30pm.

Accusations of infidelity

“The accused was asleep, so she went to bed,” Mrs Ralph said. “At 6am she woke up and went for a shower – the accused was still in bed.

“A short while later he asked her about messages on her phone from another male.

“He took her phone and a tussle began, with [the woman] ending up on the floor.

“She sustained a carpet burn. [Steele] began shouting that she had been with another man and called her a ‘slut’.

“She was unsure what he was referring to as these messages were not of a sexual nature.”

A couple of hours later at 8.30am, Steele began to threaten to change the locks of the house while the woman took their children to school.

Mrs Ralph said the woman left to take the children to the school bus but returned with them as they had missed it.

Steele told officers: ‘I’ve not assaulted her’

Steele continued to shout and swear at the woman, while the children were in another room, the court was told.

Mrs Ralph said “matters escalated” and during a struggle Steele’s partner fell backwards into the oven which resulted in the glass oven door breaking.

Police were then contacted.

Upon arrest, Steele told officers: “I’ve not assaulted her.”

The woman was said to have sustained small cuts on her right arm and scratches on her thigh.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said it was not clear from the background report if the couple were still in a relationship but was told they were only in touch for the sake of the children.

‘If you behave like a hooligan, I will treat you like one’

Sheriff Fleetwood asked: “Why was he behaving like a complete idiot? He acted appallingly, aggressively, nastily, controllingly – I’m running out of adjectives.”

Steel’s defence agent Iain Maltman agreed and explained his client had been voluntarily getting anger management counselling, adding: “He has a 2012 football offence and a road traffic conviction, but nothing of a domestic abuse nature.”

Sheriff Fleetwood said: “If you behave like a hooligan, I will treat you like one.

“You clearly need to control your malignant behaviour.”

He placed Steele, of Quebec Place, Elgin, under supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed in six months.

An earlier version of this article said that David Steele admitted assaulting his partner by punching her. In fact, his not guilty plea was accepted to pushing her into an oven and he instead pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, repeatedly engaging in a struggle with her, causing her on one occasion to fall to the ground against an oven. We apologise for the error.  

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Serial thief's crime spree on release from prison sentence
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
'I can now start to grieve': Highland woman's relief as jury acquits her of…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban
Martin McHugh
Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
'You're taking the mickey': Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again