Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn’t accept fake ID

A 17-year-old violently attacked an Aberdeen nightclub bouncer who refused to accept his fake ID.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his young age, lashed out in a drunken rage when he wasn’t allowed into Babylon on Alford Place.

Door staff had refused to accept the Latvian ID the boy presented, but ended up on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from the furious teenager.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at the entrance to the nightspot around 11.20pm on May 5.

She said: “The accused approached the complainer seeking to gain entry.

“He produced a Latvian national ID which was not accepted by door staff.

“When asked to produce another form of ID, he was unable to do so and was refused entry.”

‘Hopefully this will be a one-off’

However, rather than leaving, the 17-year-old stayed where he was blocking the entrance and insisted he would get a photo of a passport as ID.

He was informed this would not be accepted either and asked repeatedly to leave.

Ms Mann said: “The accused became aggressive and punched the complainer three times to the left side of his head.

“The complainer raised his hands to protect himself but the accused continued to punch him to the head up to 12 times.”

The doorman and the teen both fell into the doorway during the incident and the 17-year-old had to be pulled away by other staff.

‘He has expressed remorse and apologises’

While the teen was later traced and arrested, his victim was left with cuts and bruises, swelling and concussion.

The teen, of the Peterhead area, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Chris Maitland, acknowledging his client’s age, said: “Obviously he shouldn’t be drinking and shouldn’t be out trying to get into clubs.”

He said the college student had been referred to the youth justice board which had assessed that he “needs to learn his limits as far as alcohol is concerned and address his anger”.

Mr Maitland went on: “He has expressed remorse and apologises to the complainer for his actions.

“Hopefully this will be a one-off.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke described the offence as a “prolonged assault against somebody going about their employment” and deferred sentence until the end of July for reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.