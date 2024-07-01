Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn’t accept fake ID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn’t accept fake ID

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his young age, lashed out in a drunken rage when he wasn't allowed into Babylon on Alford Place.

By Danny McKay
Babylon nightclub, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Door staff had refused to accept the Latvian ID the boy presented, but ended up on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from the furious teenager.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at the entrance to the nightspot around 11.20pm on May 5.

She said: “The accused approached the complainer seeking to gain entry.

“He produced a Latvian national ID which was not accepted by door staff.

“When asked to produce another form of ID, he was unable to do so and was refused entry.”

‘Hopefully this will be a one-off’

However, rather than leaving, the 17-year-old stayed where he was blocking the entrance and insisted he would get a photo of a passport as ID.

He was informed this would not be accepted either and asked repeatedly to leave.

Ms Mann said: “The accused became aggressive and punched the complainer three times to the left side of his head.

“The complainer raised his hands to protect himself but the accused continued to punch him to the head up to 12 times.”

The doorman and the teen both fell into the doorway during the incident and the 17-year-old had to be pulled away by other staff.

‘He has expressed remorse and apologises’

While the teen was later traced and arrested, his victim was left with cuts and bruises, swelling and concussion.

The teen, of the Peterhead area, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Chris Maitland, acknowledging his client’s age, said: “Obviously he shouldn’t be drinking and shouldn’t be out trying to get into clubs.”

He said the college student had been referred to the youth justice board which had assessed that he “needs to learn his limits as far as alcohol is concerned and address his anger”.

Mr Maitland went on: “He has expressed remorse and apologises to the complainer for his actions.

“Hopefully this will be a one-off.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke described the offence as a “prolonged assault against somebody going about their employment” and deferred sentence until the end of July for reports.

