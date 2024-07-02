Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack

Callum McGregor, who was just 18 at the time, got into an "altercation" with his victim and dragging him halfway out of his car window.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunken teenager left a man with a metal plate and screws in his jaw after a horror assault in a Huntly car park.

Callum McGregor, who was just 18 at the time, got into an “altercation” with his victim and dragged him halfway out of the car window.

The now 21-year-old put his victim in a choke hold and repeatedly punched him in the face, leaving him with a badly broken jaw which required surgery.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.40pm on June 18 2021.

The complainer had parked next to a friend’s vehicle at the Market Muir car park in Huntly when McGregor walked across between the cars.

He leaned into his victim’s open window and began to shout at him.

When the man tried to calm McGregor down, he grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and pulled him “half out of the window”.

McGregor pled guilty to assault to severe injury

While he was still hanging out of the window, McGregor opened the door and, when his victim managed to get to his feet, spun him around and put him in a “tight choke hold”.

With one arm tightly around his neck, McGregor used the other hand to repeatedly punch his victim to the face.

Another male approached and told McGregor to stop.

He initially refused but when the witness grabbed hold of him McGregor let go of his victim and the parties went their separate ways.

McGregor later attended Elgin police station where he was arrested and interviewed.

During interview, he admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and that he had “become involved in an altercation” with his victim.

He accepted punching him but could not remember putting him in a chokehold.

His victim was left with a badly broken jaw and required surgery to insert a metal plate and four screws.

McGregor, of Dufftown, pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

‘He’s embarrassed and ashamed’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client was “remorseful” for his “impulsive, immature” actions when he was aged just 18.

He went on: “He had never thrown a punch at anyone before and will never do it again, he tells me.

“He accepts it’s a loss of control. He’s embarrassed and ashamed.

“I would be hugely surprised if Mr McGregor troubles these courts again.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told McGregor: “I accept you are remorseful and have taken steps to help ensure you don’t behave in this way again.”

He fined him £1,335.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Elgin Sheriff Court.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'You're taking the mickey': Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'County lines' dealers face justice after they ran Birmingham to Aberdeen operation
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn't accept fake ID
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin dad gets community service following 'appalling' assault on partner
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial domestic abuser ordered to stay away from FOUR exes
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – an abuser confronted and woman bites dog
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile who told 12-year-old decoy she was 'a beautiful little girl' is jailed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Disqualified driver banned again after getting behind wheel for half-mile trip
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty