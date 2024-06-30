Paedophile who told 12-year-old decoy she was ‘a beautiful little girl’ is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile who told 12-year-old decoy she was ‘a beautiful little girl’ is jailed

Joshua Parkinson, 29, also sent a series of sexual videos of himself to what he believed was a child.

By David McPhee
Joshua Parkinson was jailed after he admitted sending sexual messages to what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
A sick paedophile caught sending sexual messages to an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl has been jailed for more than a year.

Joshua Parkinson, 29, was snared by police after he’d been chatting to what he believed was a child for almost a month last year.

During the exchange, Parkinson said he would like to see the remove her school uniform and described her as “a beautiful little girl”.

He also performed sex acts and sent the footage to the child, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

‘I’m only 12’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that the decoy named ‘Amelia’ was a law enforcement operative who had been authorised to play the role of a 12-year-old child in order identify people online with a sexual interest in children.

On May 17 last year, a Snapchat account belonging to Parkinson began a conversation with Amelia, asking her if she had an interest in older men and stating that he was in his late 20s.

“I’m only 12,” she replied.

Ms Thompson told the court: “At 1.33pm on May 18 2023, the accused replied, ‘That’s a bit younger than I’d like yeah haha, I’m looking for a sub’ then he explained to Amelia – ‘It’s a sexual thing haha.’

“The accused asked Amelia about her sexual interests and experience with boys and girls.

“He also asked if she ever did anything sexual by herself and stated he would like to see her take her school uniform off after school.

“At 1pm on May 19 2023, the accused stated, ‘I could even send you some nudes of myself too if you want?’”

Parkinson then sent three images of his private parts to Amelia.

As the conversation continued, Parkinson told Amelia that he would “like to see more of her,” and asked to see her in “just her underwear or something like that”.

On May 30 2023, Amelia sent Parkinson several images that were not of a sexual nature, but he continued to talk to her in a sexualised manner – asking to see her without underwear.

He then asked if she would like to see him carrying out a sex act and forwarded video footage of it to the ‘child’.

In relation to another picture of Amelia, Parkinson then described her as a “beautiful little girl” before forwarding further sexual images and videos of himself.

The conversation was then forwarded to the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit and police executed a warrant at Parkinson’s address, where they found two mobile phones that contained the chat.

In the dock, Parkinson pleaded guilty to one charge of sending sexual communications and footage to what he believed to be a child.

He also admitted a second charge of attempting to induce a child to carry out a sexual act.

‘Isolated young man’

Joshua Parkinson was found with two mobile phones that showed he’d chatted with the decoy account. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley described Parkinson as an “isolated young man” who “does not dispute” what he did.

She added: “The offences would justify custody, but he appears as a first offender and has been willing to engage with the background reports.

“If he is willing to change, then he needs programmes that would not be available within the prison setting.”

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Parkinson that he was satisfied that in his case there was no alternative to a prison sentence.

“The court has to express its strong displeasure in the actions you took,” he said.

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Parkinson, of Wood Gardens, Kemnay, to 14 months in prison.

