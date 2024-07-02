Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure

Christopher McDonald was described in the High Court as "a living advert for why people should not take drugs".

By James Mulholland
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.

A man who is a “living advert” for not taking drugs has been jailed for six years after police found more than £4,000 of crack cocaine in his pocket and between his buttocks.

Christopher McDonald, 41, had four previous convictions for drug dealing when he was arrested whilst possessing the narcotics on March 25 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how McDonald was detained after police turned up at his flat in Roslin Street, Aberdeen.

Prosecutor Alan MacKay told judge Michael O’Grady KC that McDonald told officers to “f**k off” when they turned up at the property.

However, they forced entry to the home and found McDonald was keeping some of the drugs in his pocket.

Tough legislation

They later took him to the city’s Kittybrewster Police station and conducted a strip search of him – officers then managed to recover more crack cocaine from between his buttocks.

Mr MacKay told the court that detectives also seized £437.17 in cash from McDonald.

Talking about the narcotics, Mr MacKay said: “The drugs seized had a street value of £4,100.”

The story emerged after McDonald, of HMP Grampian, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs whilst on bail.

Judge O’Grady heard how McDonald had served jail terms for similar offences. He was jailed for drug dealing in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The court heard how McDonald had fallen foul of tough legislation designed to tackle repeat offenders who resort to drug dealing.

The law states that people in McDonald’s situation should receive a seven-year jail sentence unless judges can be persuaded otherwise.

Used to live in a ‘bachelor pad’-style environment

Defence advocate David Taylor told judge O’Grady that his client had spent years battling a drug problem.

Mr Taylor said that McDonald had spent an earlier part of his life living with his father and three other males in a “bachelor pad” style environment where there were “no boundaries”.

He said that McDonald was introduced to drugs by an older cousin.

Mr Taylor added: “Although the bachelor pad environment sounds like fun, it in reality meant that there were no boundaries.

“He thinks, with the benefit of hindsight that his father should have put in place more boundaries.”

‘It is a very sad story for you’

Mr Taylor said his client was involved in “subsistence dealing” where he sold enough drugs to pay for his own habit.

The lawyer added: “He is a living advert for why people should not take drugs given the effect that it has had on his own life.”

Judge O’Grady decided to reduce the jail term for McDonald from seven years to six.

Passing sentence, he said: “I have listened with great care to everything that has been said on your behalf by your counsel.

“It is a very sad story for you and for indeed society as a whole.

“However, I am obliged to by legislation to impose a sentence – it will be one of six years.”

More from Crime & Courts

Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban
Martin McHugh
Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
'You're taking the mickey': Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
'County lines' dealers face justice after they ran Birmingham to Aberdeen operation
Christopher McDonald was caught with crack cocaine.
Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn't accept fake ID
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin dad gets community service following threats towards partner