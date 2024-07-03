Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window

The charge alleges that Claire Simpson repeatedly punched the man on the head and pushed him on the body, which caused him to fall through an open window on the Longate.

By Joanne Warnock
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson

A new trial date has been fixed for a woman accused of pushing a man out of a Peterhead window.

Claire Simpson, 41, was due to go on trial this week for the incident, which is said to have taken place in December 2022.

However, due to some legal issues, a new trial date has been set for next month at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Simpson is alleged to have assaulted a man at an address on Peterhead’s Longate on December 20, 2022.

Fell from window

The charge states that Simpson allegedly repeatedly punched the man on the head and pushed him on the body, which caused him to fall through an open window.

The man is said to have suffered severe injury and permanent impairment and Simpson is charged with endangering his life.

Simpson, of Windmill Street, Peterhead, appeared in court today and denies the allegations.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Serial thief's crime spree on release from prison sentence
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
'I can now start to grieve': Highland woman's relief as jury acquits her of…
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
The man allegedly fell from a window on the Longate in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban
Martin McHugh
Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack