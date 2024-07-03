Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window

A new trial date has been fixed for a woman accused of pushing a man out of a Peterhead window.

Claire Simpson, 41, was due to go on trial this week for the incident, which is said to have taken place in December 2022.

However, due to some legal issues, a new trial date has been set for next month at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Simpson is alleged to have assaulted a man at an address on Peterhead’s Longate on December 20, 2022.

Fell from window

The charge states that Simpson allegedly repeatedly punched the man on the head and pushed him on the body, which caused him to fall through an open window.

The man is said to have suffered severe injury and permanent impairment and Simpson is charged with endangering his life.

Simpson, of Windmill Street, Peterhead, appeared in court today and denies the allegations.