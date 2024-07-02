Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in ‘horrendous’ condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in ‘horrendous’ condition

One of Shaun McCourt's little dogs had to be put down immediately while another three were later euthanised because of the sheer number of injuries and abnormalities.

By David McPhee
Four out of six of the puppies kept by Shaun McCourt had to be put down. Image: Crown Office.
Four out of six of the puppies kept by Shaun McCourt had to be put down. Image: Crown Office.

An Aberdeen dog owner has been jailed after four badly neglected puppies had to be put out of their misery due to being kept in a “faeces-ridden” flat.

Shaun McCourt, 42, kept six Mastiff-cross puppies in cramped and squalid conditions in a “shocking” case of animal cruelty that saw them suffer bone deformities and skin infections.

One of the dogs had to be put down immediately to halt its suffering, while three others were euthanised soon after due to the sheer number of injuries and abnormalities.

A vet who examined the little dogs stated that she had “never seen puppies in such a bad bodily condition”.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman described McCourt’s treatment of the dogs as “frankly horrendous” before he jailed him for a total of five months.

Puppy had bone deformities

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that police were called to the home and found a Mastiff named Storm and her six puppies in a neglected state.

The puppies were in the living room of the two-bedroom property, which had the door removed and placed sideways across the threshold to prevent them escaping.

The dogs were estimated to be around five months old and some had swelling on their bodies.

Ms Shaw said the furniture in the front room of the flat had been destroyed by the animals.

Many of the puppies suffered bone fractures that were still present or healed in abnormal ways to create bone deformities.

The SSPCA investigators formed the opinion that the puppies had never left the property.

It was stated that the makeshift pen was deemed unsuitable as they had “little to no room”.

The puppies were kept in “faeces-ridden” conditions by Shaun McCourt. Image: Crown Office.

The SSPCA officer added that the room where Storm was kept smelled strongly of ammonia and the kitchen of the property was in an unkempt state with dog food all over the floor.

When examined by a vet, the animals were found to have various ailments and infections.

One puppy had suffered a jaw fracture that was so bad it had to be euthanised immediately on welfare grounds.

The state Storm was found in was given a body score of two out of nine and had patches of dried faeces on her body.

She was also covered in paint in sections of her body and her paws were inflamed.

Another puppy was found with leg swelling, a fractured jaw and skin infections, while one suffered a fracture of its upper incisor, resulting in its gums being severely infected and inflamed.

A third puppy had an infection from what looked like a puncture wound, alongside fractures where the bones had healed the wrong way creating leg deformities.

The flat Shaun McCourt kept the animals in was in serious state of disrepair. Image: Crown Office.

‘Each one had something worse than the other’

The vet who examined the dogs said she had “never seen puppies in such a bad bodily condition”.

“Each one had something worse than the other,” Ms Petersen said, quoting the vet.

“The injuries were so severe that the person would have been fully aware that they were in pain,” she added.

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver told the court that McCourt had obtained Storm and that a member of his family planned to breed her but said the dog had “become pregnant much earlier than planned”.

“Mr McCourt accepts that he let the care of the dogs slip, but he hadn’t realised how badly he had let it slip,” the solicitor said.

“He has always owned dogs and nothing like this has ever happened before – he insists his behaviour wasn’t intentional.”

Sheriff Bannerman told McCourt: “I have absolutely no doubt that if not for your actions there would be six dogs in society today instead of only two.

“It’s frankly horrendous and in my view there is only one disposal and that’s a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Bannerman jailed McCourt, of Hogarth Walk, Kirkdale, Liverpool, for five months and disqualified him from owning dogs for five years.

Suffering of dogs is ‘unthinkable’

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Aberdeen, said: “This was a shocking case of animal cruelty.

“The pain and mental suffering these dogs endured while in Shaun McCourt’s care is unthinkable.

“These poor animals suffered the terrible consequences of McCourt’s appalling neglect.

“The law protects animals from harm and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will continue to work robustly to ensure anyone who breaks the law faces prosecutorial action.”

