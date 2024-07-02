‘I can now start to grieve’: Highland woman’s relief as jury acquits her of killing sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I can now start to grieve’: Highland woman’s relief as jury acquits her of killing sister

The jury returned a unanimous verdict of not proven on a charge that Jane Forey pushed her sister Susan Hendrickson and caused her death.

By Jenni Gee
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook

A woman has spoken of her relief after a jury at the High Court in Inverness acquitted her of killing her sister.

Jane Forey told the Press and Journal that the unanimous verdict of not proven would allow her to “start to grieve” for her late sibling Susan Hendrickson.

Speaking moments after the verdict was returned, Ms Forey said: “I never did anything wrong in the first place.”

The 61-year-old had denied a charge of culpable homicide, stating that she acted in self-defence when she pushed her sister Susan during an altercation at their Gleanspean Park home in Roybridge on January 11 2022.

‘Bare minimum force’

The jury was told that Ms Hendrickson “flew at” her sister during an argument.

Defence counsel Graeme Brown told them: “A push on the body was the bare minimum force that could have been used by Jane Forey.

“It was a push, it was self-defence.”

Ms Hendrickson, 56, died from a bleed on the brain two days later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The trial had heard how Ms Forey had called friends and told them “I killed my sister” in the aftermath of Ms Hendrickson’s death.

But a post-mortem examination found “no evidence of an assault” being the cause of Ms Hendrickson’s fatal bleed on the brain.

Forensic evidence

Dr Gemma Kemp, from the University of Glasgow’s forensic medicine department, told the court that Ms Hendrickson had been suffering from the effects of alcoholic liver disease, which had reduced her blood clotting abilities.

Ms Hendrickson’s death was attributed to a subdural haematoma due to a head injury sustained during a fall. Her alcohol-related liver disease was given as a contributing factor.

In his closing speech, Mr Brown pointed out to the jury that feeling guilt about the death of her sister did not make Ms Forey guilty of a crime.

He said: “Jane Forey told her friends about the guilt she was feeling.

“It is not for Jane Forey to judge her own actions – that is for the 15 of you.”

The jury took under three hours to return a unanimous verdict of not proven to the single charge.

Two further charges alleging assaults against Ms Hendrickson and Ms Forey’s partner, Nick Gash, had been withdrawn by the Crown.

‘I never did anything wrong’

Speaking outside court, Ms Forey said: “I never did anything wrong in the first place. I told the truth, which is what landed me up in court.

“At the end of the day, it is a total unanimous decision by all 15 jurors and the truth is out.

“My sister, I looked after her. I just wish people could realise the effects, and the ripple effects, alcoholism has on people – it can be devastating.”

Praising her legal team, she said: “I have to say that Natalie Paterson and Graeme Brown were excellent.”

She continued: “It’s two-and-a-half years that this has been hanging over my head, knowing you have done nothing wrong – it is such a relief.

“I can now start to grieve for my sister and my mother because I lost them both and I can now move on with my life.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban
Martin McHugh
Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
'You're taking the mickey': Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
'County lines' dealers face justice after they ran Birmingham to Aberdeen operation
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn't accept fake ID