Unpaid work for teen who slapped Aberdeen shop assistant

Brooklyn Mathieson was trying to stuff a can of alcoholic energy drink Dragon Soop down her trousers when she was challenged by a female member of staff.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Image: DC Thomson

A woman has been handed supervision after slapping a shop assistant in a Dragon Soop-related skirmish.

The employee of the Premier store on Urquhart Road told the 19-year-old she was banned and asked her to leave, only to be on the receiving end of a flurry of violent slaps.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 8.40pm on January 16 last year.

The shop assistant was behind the counter when she saw Mathieson enter, who she knew was banned from the store.

She informed Mathieson of this and asked her to leave, but the teenager ignored her and proceeded to the alcohol fridge.

Ms Coakley told the court: “The complainer left the staff area to challenge the accused.

“As she made her way over, the accused took a Dragon Soop from the fridge and attempted to place it down her trousers.”

Multiple slaps

The shop assistant tried to take the can from her Mathieson tried to make for the exit.

Ms Coakley continued: “During the altercation, the accused slapped her multiple times across the face and head.”

The complainer also slapped Mathieson during the incident in self-defence before other customers intervened and Mathieson fled.

Mathieson, of Stockethill Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assaulting a retail worker.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “She does take a can from the fridge and the complainer then lays hands on the accused and there’s a scuffle.

“She does very much regret acting in the way she did.”

Mr Barnett said Mathieson had an “issue with alcohol” but was now “attempting to address that”.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered Mathieson to be supervised for a year as a direct alternative to custody.

