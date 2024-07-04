Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift

An Aberdeen woman has been banned from keeping dogs after her Staffordshire bull terrier bit a police officer.

Gillian Downie, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted being the owner of a Staffie called Blue, who she allowed to be dangerously out of control.

The officers were in a lift within a block of flats on New Year’s Eve last year when Downie, her partner and the dog got in.

As the officer got outside the building, he felt a pain and discovered blood.

The dog – which was already subject to a dog control notice – was subsequently destroyed, the court was told.

Dog lunged at police officer

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 6.40pm on December 31 2023, the two officers had attended Stockethill Court, Aberdeen, on an unrelated matter and were returning to the ground floor.

They stopped on a floor where Downie, her partner and Blue got into the lift.

The officers observed Blue lunge towards one of the constables – at which point he was pulled back with the assistance of Downie.

It was then the officer learned that the dog had bitten him on his inner right thigh.

As the lift continued to descend, the dog continued straining against its harness.

When the officers got outside, the constable began to feel pain and, after examining his leg, found a bruise and a small wound, which was bleeding.

The officer went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the wound was treated, and he was given antibiotics.

It was stated that, since the incident, Blue has been destroyed.

Woman handed dog ban

In the dock, Downie pleaded guilty to one charge of having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

She also admitted a charge of failing to comply with a dog control notice which stipulated that Blue wears a muzzle when out in public.

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “accepts the charges” and pointed out that Downie has a number of previous convictions.

“Ms Downie takes no issue with the charges, and she knows that a significant punishment is inevitable.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence on Downie, of Stockethill Court, for four months for her to be of good behaviour.

She was also banned Downie from owning dogs for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.