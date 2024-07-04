Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift

Gillian Downie flouted an order for her dog Blue to be muzzled in public and now he has been put down.

By David McPhee
Gillian Downie. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen woman has been banned from keeping dogs after her Staffordshire bull terrier bit a police officer.

Gillian Downie, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted being the owner of a Staffie called Blue, who she allowed to be dangerously out of control.

The officers were in a lift within a block of flats on New Year’s Eve last year when Downie, her partner and the dog got in.

As the officer got outside the building, he felt a pain and discovered blood.

The dog – which was already subject to a dog control notice – was subsequently destroyed, the court was told.

Dog lunged at police officer

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 6.40pm on December 31 2023, the two officers had attended Stockethill Court, Aberdeen, on an unrelated matter and were returning to the ground floor.

They stopped on a floor where Downie, her partner and Blue got into the lift.

The officers observed Blue lunge towards one of the constables – at which point he was pulled back with the assistance of Downie.

It was then the officer learned that the dog had bitten him on his inner right thigh.

As the lift continued to descend, the dog continued straining against its harness.

When the officers got outside, the constable began to feel pain and, after examining his leg, found a bruise and a small wound, which was bleeding.

The officer went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the wound was treated, and he was given antibiotics.

It was stated that, since the incident, Blue has been destroyed.

Woman handed dog ban

In the dock, Downie pleaded guilty to one charge of having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

She also admitted a charge of failing to comply with a dog control notice which stipulated that Blue wears a muzzle when out in public.

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “accepts the charges” and pointed out that Downie has a number of previous convictions.

“Ms Downie takes no issue with the charges, and she knows that a significant punishment is inevitable.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence on Downie, of Stockethill Court, for four months for her to be of good behaviour.

She was also banned Downie from owning dogs for two years.

