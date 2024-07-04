Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence

Sebastian Plachta, 39, targeted the girls, aged nine and 10, at locations in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fort William.

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A man who repeatedly raped two little girls refused to be arrested by the police officers tasked with bringing him to justice, a court has heard.

Sebastian Plachta, 39, didn’t answer his door or phone to detectives who had gone to his house to detain him for preying on the children at places across Scotland, including the Highlands.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Plachta’s victims were aged nine and 10 when he started abusing them.

He subjected to them a series of serious sexual assaults at locations in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fort William between September 2021 and July 2023.

On Thursday, prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told judge Lord Weir of how Plachta behaved when police became aware of his criminal activities.

She said: “The police attended at the home of the accused in Falkirk on September 6 2023 to arrest him.

“He refused to come to the door or answer his phone.

“He contacted officers after around four hours and made comments about ending his life. He further refused to respond to local officers.

‘A significant sentence of imprisonment is all but inevitable’

“Later that evening, other officers went to the accused’s house with authorisation to force the door.

“At this point the accused allowed them into his home and was arrested. After being afforded his rights he gave a no comment interview.”

Ms Glancy spoke moments after Plachta, of Falkirk, pleaded guilty to two charges of rape.

The court heard that Plachta is a Polish national who has settled in Scotland – prosecutors reckon he has been given indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

Lord Weir also heard that Plachta has one previous conviction for a domestically aggravated breach of the peace charge in 2009.

Ms Glancy added: “Police Scotland state that no criminal convictions have been reported to them from Poland.”

Lord Weir remanded Plachta in custody and deferred sentence to obtain reports about his background.

He told Plachta: “These are very serious and concerning offences for which you have been convicted of.

“A significant sentence of imprisonment is all but inevitable in the circumstances.

“However, you have not previously served a custodial term before so I must obtain a background report about your circumstances before passing sentence.”

Plachta will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 6 2023.

More from Crime & Courts

Gillian Downie. Image: Facebook.
Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for teen who slapped Aberdeen shop assistant
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance in Aberdeen
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Callous ARI nurse stole elderly patient's treasured Rolex watch - pleads guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court - NMC imposes temporary suspension order Picture shows; Sarah Grassick (Sade-Sarah Grassick). N/A. Supplied by Facebook/Gillian Fowler (pic of Doug Fowler) Date; Unknown
Callous Aberdeen nurse stole elderly hospital patient's £8,000 Rolex watch
Sam Davies attacked the man at the Staging Post pub. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness
The High Court in Glasgow
Former Aberdeen player denies attempted murder charge
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car
Police raided a flat in John Barbour Court, Old Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure
Dylan Davidson. Image: Facebook
Serial thief's crime spree on release from prison sentence