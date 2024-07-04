Aberdeen cafe owner in dock over violent assaults on two disgruntled customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen cafe owner in dock over violent assaults on two disgruntled customers

The Promenade Cafe's William Codona fractured one diner's cheekbone with a single punch then attacked the victim's friend.

By Danny McKay
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen cafe owner has been fined in court after violently assaulting customers who complained about their food.

William Codona fractured the dissatisfied customer’s cheekbone after following him outside the Promenade Cafe at the beach and flooring him with a brutal punch.

Codona then returned inside his cafe and punched a second customer, who was in the same group.

Codona, 32, has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff  Court and admitted the attacks.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court the incident happened around 3.30pm on July 30 2022.

She said the complainers and others had attended the cafe for some food.

Cafe owner accepts he was ‘in the wrong’ for punching customers

At the conclusion of their meal, one of the men complained to a manager about their food and an argument ensued.

Ms Mann said: “The accused appeared from the rear of the locus.

“As the man walked out, the accused followed and confronted him outside and, without warning, punched him to the face causing him to fall to the ground and cut the back of his head as a result.”

Codona then returned inside the cafe, where he approached another member of the party and punched him twice to the face.

He then went back into the kitchen area while shocked members of the public contacted the police.

The first male suffered a hairline fracture to his cheekbone, a 2cm cut to the back of his head and superficial wounds to his lip.

Fortunately, Codona’s second victim was uninjured.

Codona, of Devonshire Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and to assault.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client is the “proprietor” of the cafe and was working there along with his partner and his mother.

He said: “The two complainers were part of a fairly large group who had taken a table within the cafe to eat food.

“It came to my client’s attention that the first complainer had raised a complaint about one item that had been ordered.

“My client’s partner spoke to him about it and offered to change it for something else but the complainer refused.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt told the court that, after the meal, the man approached the counter and spoke to Codona’s mother.

Codona ‘lost control’

The lawyer said he was “angry and agitated” and complained again about the unspecified item.

Codona’s mother offered to remove the cost of the item from the bill, but the man “insisted that the entire bill of over £100 be written off”.

She did not agree.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “Before leaving the premises, the man made a comment that he hoped the premises was insured and he suggested to my client’s mother that she come outside with him.

“Unfortunately, it was at this point my client left the kitchen and went outside.

“His intention was to discuss matters with the complainer.

“He approached the complainer who said ‘I’m not having the p*** taken out of me’ and it’s at that stage, as the complainer stepped towards my client, that he lost control and struck him once and deeply regrets doing so.”

The solicitor continued: “He turned and returned inside but, as he did so, the second complainer turned towards him and he, unfortunately, pre-emptively struck him twice.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt submitted that the offences were “uncharacteristic” of Codona who accepts he was “in the wrong”.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison fined Codona £840.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Teen admits spray-painting swastikas and 'staggeringly offensive' anti-semitic slogan in Nairn
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for teen who slapped Aberdeen shop assistant
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance in Aberdeen
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Callous Aberdeen nurse stole elderly hospital patient's £8,000 Rolex watch
William Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness
The High Court in Glasgow
Former Aberdeen player denies attempted murder charge
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
Woman accused of seriously injuring man by pushing him from Peterhead window
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Aberdeen drink-driver caught after police hear sound of damaged car