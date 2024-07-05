Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death

Scott Forsyth's two dogs escaped out of the side door of his home in the night and went on to kill lambs at a nearby farm.

By David McPhee
Huskies owned by Scott Forsyth escaped from his home and killed lambs at a nearby farm. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen man has been fined after his Siberian Huskies escaped during the night and killed a number of lambs.

Scott Forsyth, 45, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted owning two dogs that worried livestock at a farm near Bucksburn.

It was stated that the Siberian Huskies had been allowed to escape through a side door of Forsyth’s house and were found by a farmer standing over dead and bloodied lambs the following morning.

As a result of the deadly attack, one of the dogs was rehomed at a specialist dog training centre in Moray.

Numerous dead and wounded sheep and lambs found

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 9am on January 4 last year at Holmhead Farm, Aberdeen, the farmer was walking across his yard when he saw a lamb “covered in blood around its neck and face area”.

Due to concern for the safety of his livestock, he inspected his shed, she stated.

“The accused then appeared and said that he had lost his dogs at which point the farmer told him about the bloodied lamb and went to inspect his stock,” Ms Laird added.

The farmer got into a vehicle and drove until he found four dead and injured sheep – he then saw two Husky dogs attacking the dead animals.

Choosing not to approach the dogs, he drove back to his farmhouse where Forsyth was waiting and picked him up and took him to the scene where he called his dogs into the trailer to defuse the situation.

Forsyth – who the farmer knew prior to this incident as someone who lived nearby – expressed his disbelief that this had happened and apologised repeatedly.

As they drove back to the farm, they found a further two bloody and wounded lambs.

The total value of the dead livestock was valued at £1,500.

In the dock, Forsyth pleaded guilty to one charge of allowing his dogs to worry lambs and sheep on agricultural land.

One of the two huskies owned by Scott Forsyth was given to a dog training centre in Moray following the incident. Image: Facebook.

‘He was very distressed by this’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client had repaid the farmer £1,000 in cash and done some repair work around the farmyard to the tune of £500.

Mr Monro also went on to explain that the dogs had managed to escape during the night through a side door of Forsyth’s house.

“That door was not properly closed by the accused and he got up in the early hours of the morning to find the dogs were not there,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Forsyth had not kept them under control, and they had run off – when he discovered where they were and what they had been doing he was very distressed by this.

“He was very upset by this and is well aware how serous this matter is.”

Mr Monro added that one of the dogs – which he referred to as “the ringleader” of the pair – had been taken to a dog training school by Forsyth where it had been handed over to those who worked there.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Forsyth, of Kepplehills Drive, Aberdeen, a total of £640.

