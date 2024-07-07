Drug-driver almost 15 times ‘zero-tolerance’ limit day after taking cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-driver almost 15 times ‘zero-tolerance’ limit day after taking cocaine

James Cox was pulled over by police the evening after consuming the class A drug, but was still significantly over the reading deemed lawful in conjunction with driving.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drug-driver was caught nearly FIFTEEN times the legal limit for cocaine – but his solicitor argued the limit is effectively “zero-tolerance”.

James Cox was pulled over by police the evening after consuming the class-A drug, but was still significantly over the reading deemed lawful for driving.

And while the 45-year-old accepted he was guilty of the offence, his solicitor questioned the “relevance” of the legal limit, which he branded effectively “zero-tolerance”.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on Holburn Street at 10,10pm on February 20.

She said: “Police had reason to stop the accused’s vehicle and found him to be the driver.

“Roadside tests were carried out and the accused tested positive for cocaine.”

Cox, of Carmarthen Crescent, Liverpool, pled guilty to driving with 744 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

The legal limit is just 50 microgrammes.

‘There’s no suggestion he was impaired’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had been in Aberdeen visiting family and had consumed cocaine the day prior to being pulled over.

He continued: “There’s no suggestion of impairment of his ability to drive.

“I would, of course, accept that the reading is many times over the legal limit – the real issue is the relevance of the legal limit.

“He accepts he falls foul of zero-tolerance legislation, but it’s against the background that there’s no suggestion he was impaired or in any other way unable to drive.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison fined Cox £210 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
OAP drove at 25mph on 'pitch black' A9 with no lights
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Disqualified Aberdeen driver had 'complete contempt' for police and court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'I went to a very dark place': Victim of child sex abuse by former…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Regular man-overboard training needed in wake of tragic death at fish farm - sheriff
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Crooked Aberdeen council worker jailed after swindling more than £1 million
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man facing lengthy ban after receiving third drink-drive conviction
Tain Sheriff Court.
Doorstep fight lands Alness dad in the dock
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner in dock over violent assaults on two disgruntled customers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen admits spray-painting swastikas and 'staggeringly offensive' anti-semitic slogan in Nairn