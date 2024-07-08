Kemnay man threatened to ‘blow up’ woman’s home when she exposed him as a love rat

A man has been jailed after he threatened to firebomb a woman’s home when she sent images to his girlfriend exposing him as an unfaithful partner.

Jordan Ivancic, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making a series of threats to the woman, including to petrol bomb her home.

In a chilling collection of messages, Ivancic told the woman she was “dead” and stated he was on his way to her home where he would throw a petrol bomb through her window while her “bairn” was inside.

He also admitted another charge of injuring a child who was trying to protect a second woman from Ivancic, who was attempting to barge into their home.

Ivancic’s own solicitor conceded his client’s offences made him seem “thoroughly unpleasant”.

‘I’m going to blow your house up’

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that at around 9.30am on January 15 this year, Ivancic left a woman’s house after having spent the night there and said he would call her later.

She messaged him later that same day and asked why he hadn’t phoned her, to which he replied because he was with his girlfriend.

The woman then contacted Ivancic’s girlfriend to inform her that he had spent the previous night with her.

Ivancic immediately became threatening and abusive, messaging the woman that she was “dead”, adding that he would throw “a petrol bomb through her window”.

She then received a telephone call which she terminated after Ivancic began shouting at her.

Chilling voicemail

He then left a voicemail that said: “I’m away to put a petrol bomb in your bairn’s window. You understand me? I’m going to blow your house up.

“I’m going to inject you with a fat load of heroin, you f****** mink.”

A few days later, on January 21, Ivancic sent a series of abusive messages and calls to a second woman where he repeatedly accused her of being pregnant and a drug addict.

In May 26 this year, Ivancic appeared at the same woman’s home at 2am and tried to barge into her property.

Ms Shaw stated that Ivancic then kicked the door hard, which struck the woman’s young son.

He also banged on windows outside her home in an effort to intimidate her.

In the dock, Ivancic pleaded guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted a further charge of sending threatening messages to one woman and breaching a court order by going to the home of a second woman where he assaulted her son.

‘You struck a little boy’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that, given what had just been said about his client’s offences, that Ivancic “could be viewed as being thoroughly unpleasant, to say the least”.

“Mr Ivancic has a very immature attitude as to what women should think of him,” the solicitor said.

Mr Monro went on to state that one woman had sent images of Ivancic in her bed to his girlfriend.

“His behaviour afterwards is obviously totally unacceptable – he now accepts that,” he said, adding that Ivancic’s “temper” got him into trouble,

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told Ivancic that he had a “poor attitude towards his offending” and had indulged in “victim blaming” within a report into his offending.

She added: “You struck a little boy with a door who was just trying to help his mother.

“You can’t blame a bad childhood because apparently you had a good one – you are going to prison Mr Ivancic.”

Sheriff McFarlane jailed Ivancic, of Downie Way, Kemnay, for 12 months and put non-harassment orders in place in relating to two women, meaning he can’t approach them for two years.

