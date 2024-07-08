Injured man found 20 metres from crash with broken back – after two-hour search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Injured man found 20 metres from crash with broken back – after two-hour search

Australian school teacher Lyalle Suarez had been under the influence of alcohol when she lost control of her Honda CR-V on the A92.

By Danny McKay
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Police spent two hours searching for an injured passenger in a serious car crash – only to find him 20 metres away from the vehicle with a broken back.

School teacher Lyalle Suarez had been under the influence of alcohol when she lost control of her Honda CR-V on the A92 between Gourdon and Benholm and plunged down a steep embankment into a field.

The vehicle automatically phoned the police and when officers arrived they found the 34-year-old smelling of alcohol and with slurred speech.

Her partner, who had been in the passenger seat, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The top of Lyalle Suarez’s vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But he lay stricken in the field for two agonising hours while police searched for him, despite being just 20 metres from the car.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1.30am on June 4 last year.

An automated feature in Suarez’s vehicle, sensing the crash, phoned the police and, during the call, it was noted that Suarez “sounded intoxicated”.

Officers raced to the scene and found the vehicle had travelled down a seven-foot embankment and come to rest in a field some 30 metres from the road.

It had “significant damage” and both airbags had been deployed.

Ms Shaw said: “The accused was traced by the police in a dazed state, smelling of alcohol with glazed eyes and slurred speech.

“She indicated her partner may have been within the vehicle at the time.

“After two hours of searching, he was located approximately 20 metres from the vehicle.”

He was found to have sustained two broken ribs, a broken sternum, four broken lumbar vertebrae and a broken ankle.

The court heard tests showed Suarez had 67 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 50 milligrammes.

Suarez, of Croft Place, St Cyrus, pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.

‘It was dark and markings at the side of the road are quite faint’

Defence agent Carolyn Leckie said her client, a qualified primary school teacher in Australia, was a first offender.

She said: “She accepts full responsibility for the charge and has been plagued by remorse and the consequences of her decision that night.”

The lawyer said neither party had any memory of what happened to cause the crash.

However, she added that there was “context” to her getting behind the wheel that night, but did not disclose what it was in open court.

Ms Leckie went on: “It’s only when certain matters upset Ms Suarez that she made the decision to drive home.

“I would submit that it was dark and I do have photos that show the markings at the side of the road are quite faint.”

She explained Suarez also suffered “seatbelt injuries” and that her mental health had been impacted.

She said: “The complainer was found in a field, I’d submit possibly thrown out of the car.

“In the medical evidence there’s no reference to him having suffered seatbelt injuries so I’d submit it’s likely he was not wearing a seatbelt while Ms Suarez was.”

Ms Leckie said Suarez had been unable to return to Australia to see her children since the start of the proceedings as the police had seized her passport.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered Suarez to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

She also banned her from driving for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dangerous driver's overtake on A9 blind bend caught on dashcam
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kemnay man threatened to 'blow up' woman's home when she exposed him as a…
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Warning to drivers as gangs target Ford Fiestas in car theft crimewave
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Victim of brutal bus stop assault 'insulted' by teen attacker's lenient sentence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver almost 15 times 'zero-tolerance' limit day after taking cocaine
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
OAP drove at 25mph on 'pitch black' A9 with no lights
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Disqualified Aberdeen driver had 'complete contempt' for police and court
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I went to a very dark place': Victim of child sex abuse by former…
The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Regular man-overboard training needed in wake of tragic death at fish farm - sheriff