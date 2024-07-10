Serial thief given chance to ‘make changes’ and turn life around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial thief given chance to ‘make changes’ and turn life around

Kelly Booth struck at businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray as she toured the north-east on her crime spree.

By Danny McKay
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: DC Thomson.
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: DC Thomson.

A serial shoplifter who stole items worth more than £2,000 during a crime spree has been challenged to show she “means business” and can turn her life around.

Kelly Booth struck at businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray as she toured the north-east.

Elizabeth McFarlane warned the 49-year-old, who has been “in and out of prison”, that she was “quite happy” to send her back behind bars if she continueds to steal.

But first, she gave her a chance to “make changes” and prove she can stay off drugs and on the straight and narrow.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw took Aberdeen Sheriff Court through the values of the items stolen in each offence.

On January 9 Booth targeted Tesco in Fraserburgh and stole staggering £900 worth of alcohol and household items.

Next came a spree of offences over a few days at the end of May and into June.

On May 27, Booth stole a £500 saw from Highland Industrial Supplies in Elgin.

Then on May 29 she helped herself to £276 of alcohol from The Whisky Shop in Inverurie.

‘You’re in and out of prison all the time’

Two days later on May 31 she struck at George Strachan Ltd in Aboyne, stealing alcohol worth £165.

And on the same day she took £175 of booze from Caledonian Collectables in Ballater.

Finally, on June 1, alcohol was again the targeted as Booth stole £380 worth of it from Marks & Spencer in Elgin.

Across all offences, Booth stole £2,396 worth of goods.

Booth, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to six charges of theft by shoplifting.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said: “There’s a clear substance misuse issue that underpins the record.”

Ms Reilly highlighted that custodial sentences have failed to help steer Booth away from a life of drugs and crime in the past.

She said: “She’s taken away from substances and on release falls back into the cycle.

“She accepts she can’t continue.”

The solicitor advised Booth had now made a “positive start” to addressing her issues and was no longer taking drugs.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane warned Booth: “You’re in and out of prison all the time and I’m quite happy to send you back there if you continue to steal from shops and premises high-value goods.”

Imposing an eight-week structured deferred sentence, she added: “That gives you a chance to show you mean business.

“Now’s the time to make changes.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

