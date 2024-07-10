Serial thief given chance to ‘make changes’ and turn life around

A serial shoplifter who stole items worth more than £2,000 during a crime spree has been challenged to show she “means business” and can turn her life around.

Kelly Booth struck at businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray as she toured the north-east.

Elizabeth McFarlane warned the 49-year-old, who has been “in and out of prison”, that she was “quite happy” to send her back behind bars if she continueds to steal.

But first, she gave her a chance to “make changes” and prove she can stay off drugs and on the straight and narrow.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw took Aberdeen Sheriff Court through the values of the items stolen in each offence.

On January 9 Booth targeted Tesco in Fraserburgh and stole staggering £900 worth of alcohol and household items.

Next came a spree of offences over a few days at the end of May and into June.

On May 27, Booth stole a £500 saw from Highland Industrial Supplies in Elgin.

Then on May 29 she helped herself to £276 of alcohol from The Whisky Shop in Inverurie.

‘You’re in and out of prison all the time’

Two days later on May 31 she struck at George Strachan Ltd in Aboyne, stealing alcohol worth £165.

And on the same day she took £175 of booze from Caledonian Collectables in Ballater.

Finally, on June 1, alcohol was again the targeted as Booth stole £380 worth of it from Marks & Spencer in Elgin.

Across all offences, Booth stole £2,396 worth of goods.

Booth, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to six charges of theft by shoplifting.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said: “There’s a clear substance misuse issue that underpins the record.”

Ms Reilly highlighted that custodial sentences have failed to help steer Booth away from a life of drugs and crime in the past.

She said: “She’s taken away from substances and on release falls back into the cycle.

“She accepts she can’t continue.”

The solicitor advised Booth had now made a “positive start” to addressing her issues and was no longer taking drugs.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane warned Booth: “You’re in and out of prison all the time and I’m quite happy to send you back there if you continue to steal from shops and premises high-value goods.”

Imposing an eight-week structured deferred sentence, she added: “That gives you a chance to show you mean business.

“Now’s the time to make changes.”

