Sheriff’s warning to NC500 speeders: Don’t use Highlands as a racetrack

Two Swedish holidaymakers who hit speeds of more than 100mph on the NC500 have been told by a sheriff not to use the Highlands as a “playground” and “racetrack”.

David Jansson was driving a Porsche and Axel Ahgren a BMW when they were spotted by police on the A838 at the Ardmore junction.

The Porsche was clocked at 108mph – with the BMW ahead of it.

Jansson and Ahgren, both 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to each admit a charge of dangerous driving on Saturday July 6.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 5.53pm when officers carrying out static speed checks close to the Rhiconich Hotel spotted the cars.

She said: “Police witnesses observe a grey Swedish-registered BMW travelling south at a grossly excessive speed for the 60mph limit – immediately followed by a grey Swedish-registered Porsche.”

Ms Gray said the cars “emerged from the bend in a manner that appeared as if they were racing” but Sheriff Neil Wilson interjected, saying that if that were the case, the pair would be facing a different charge.

Porsche clocked at 108mph on NC500

The fiscal depute continued that the officers used a laser speed-checking device on the rear vehicle, which gave a reading of 108mph.

Police officers had to hit speeds of 105mph in order to catch up and eventually stopped them at Laxford Bay, several miles down the road.

The men confirmed they were the drivers of the vehicles.

Solicitor Donna Seivewright, for both men, told the court that each had been driving a vehicle belonging to the father of a friend.

She said: “Mr Jansson and Mr Ahgren are here on holiday in Scotland with a group of friends from Stockholm

“They arrived at the beginning of July, travelling the NC500 in two cars.

“At the time in question, Mr Ahgren was driving in front with Mr Jansson behind.”

Driving together – not racing

Ms Seivewright said: “It is their position that they were driving together and certainly not racing.”

She told Sheriff Wilson: “There is simply no excuse for their speed, it is incredibly stupid, in their own words.”

Sheriff Wilson told the men: “By all means come here on holiday but don’t use the Highlands of Scotland as a playground or racetrack.”

He banned both men from UK roads for 16 months and ordered each to pay a fine of £2,075.