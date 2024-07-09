Sheriff’s warning to NC500 speeders: Don’t use Highlands as a racetrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff’s warning to NC500 speeders: Don’t use Highlands as a racetrack

Swedish tourists David Jansson and Axel Ahgren were caught doing more than 100mph and admitted dangerous driving.

By Jenni Gee
Axel Ahgren, left, and David Jansson left court with their friends to continue their road trip.
Two Swedish holidaymakers who hit speeds of more than 100mph on the NC500 have been told by a sheriff not to use the Highlands as a “playground” and “racetrack”.

David Jansson was driving a Porsche and Axel Ahgren a BMW when they were spotted by police on the A838 at the Ardmore junction.

The Porsche was clocked at 108mph  – with the BMW ahead of it.

Jansson and Ahgren, both 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to each admit a charge of dangerous driving on Saturday July 6.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 5.53pm when officers carrying out static speed checks close to the Rhiconich Hotel spotted the cars.

She said: “Police witnesses observe a grey Swedish-registered BMW travelling south at a grossly excessive speed for the 60mph limit – immediately followed by a grey Swedish-registered Porsche.”

Ms Gray said the cars “emerged from the bend in a manner that appeared as if they were racing” but Sheriff Neil Wilson interjected, saying that if that were the case, the pair would be facing a different charge.

Porsche clocked at 108mph on NC500

The fiscal depute continued that the officers used a laser speed-checking device on the rear vehicle, which gave a reading of 108mph.

Police officers had to hit speeds of 105mph in order to catch up and eventually stopped them at Laxford Bay, several miles down the road.

The men confirmed they were the drivers of the vehicles.

Solicitor Donna Seivewright, for both men, told the court that each had been driving a vehicle belonging to the father of a friend.

She said: “Mr Jansson and Mr Ahgren are here on holiday in Scotland with a group of friends from Stockholm

“They arrived at the beginning of July, travelling the NC500 in two cars.

“At the time in question, Mr Ahgren was driving in front with Mr Jansson behind.”

Driving together – not racing

Ms Seivewright said: “It is their position that they were driving together and certainly not racing.”

She told Sheriff Wilson: “There is simply no excuse for their speed, it is incredibly stupid, in their own words.”

Sheriff Wilson told the men: “By all means come here on holiday but don’t use the Highlands of Scotland as a playground or racetrack.”

He banned both men from UK roads for 16 months and ordered each to pay a fine of £2,075.

