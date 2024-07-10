Attacker broke man’s thigh outside Ullapool hotel

A man was left with a broken thigh after trying to defuse a confrontation between two men outside a Wester Ross hotel.

Andrew Fisher shoved the good Samaritan to the ground outside the Argyle Hotel in Ullapool then walked off.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Fisher, 38, appeared to be goading the first man to fight and removed his jacket. The second man – his victim – appeared and tried to calm Fisher down.

The incident happened at around 1am on August 15 2022.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “He placed an open hand on the accused’s chest and tried to make him step backwards.

“The accused then put both his hands on the man’s chest and shoulders and pushed him hard backwards.

‘Permanent disfigurement’

“This caused him to fall to the deck and he felt a knock. He was left lying on the road unable to move his right leg or stand up and the accused has walked away.”

Police and ambulance were called and the casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he underwent surgery for a fracture to his right thigh bone.

A pin was inserted and has left a scar, Ms Hood added.

Fisher, of Kanachrine Place, Ullapool, admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif asked for a background report and Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until August 6.

Fisher’s bail was continued.