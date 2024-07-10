Attacker broke man’s thigh outside Ullapool hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attacker broke man’s thigh outside Ullapool hotel

Andrew Fisher shoved his victim to the ground outside the Argyle Hotel in Ullapool and then walked off.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man was left with a broken thigh after trying to defuse a confrontation between two men outside a Wester Ross hotel.

Andrew Fisher shoved the good Samaritan to the ground outside the Argyle Hotel in Ullapool then walked off.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Fisher, 38, appeared to be goading the first man to fight and removed his jacket. The second man – his victim – appeared and tried to calm Fisher down.

The incident happened at around 1am on August 15 2022.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “He placed an open hand on the accused’s chest and tried to make him step backwards.

“The accused then put both his hands on the man’s chest and shoulders and pushed him hard backwards.

‘Permanent disfigurement’

“This caused him to fall to the deck and he felt a knock. He was left lying on the road unable to move his right leg or stand up and the accused has walked away.”

Police and ambulance were called and the casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he underwent surgery for a fracture to his right thigh bone.

A pin was inserted and has left a scar, Ms Hood added.

Fisher, of Kanachrine Place, Ullapool, admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif asked for a background report and Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until August 6.

Fisher’s bail was continued.

