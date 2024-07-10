Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years

Kyle Reid, 27, lost control when he tried to overtake a vehicle and the resulting crash killed Anthony Duncan.

By Connor Gordon
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson

A driver who killed a van driver in a horror double crash was today jailed for four years and three months.

Kyle Reid, 27, lost control when he tried to overtake a vehicle on the A947 near Whiterashes on December 11 2020.

Reid’s Ford Focus entered the wrong side of the road when he skidded and struck an HGV driven by Michael Malone.

The collision caused Mr Malone’s lorry to hit 62-year-old Anthony Duncan’s VW transporter van, killing him, while passenger Stuart Morrison, 58, was seriously injured.

Reid later denied performing the overtaking manoeuvre which caused the death of Mr Duncan – known as ‘Web’ – when quizzed by police around nine months after the crash.

Reid pled guilty to causing Mr Duncan’s death and Mr Morrison’s severe injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced today at the High Court in Glasgow.

‘You have caused untold grief and misery’

Judge Lord Mulholland said: “You were travelling too fast at 71mph which was 18 to 19 percent above the maximum speed for this road.

“You overtook a vehicle and when you lost control you oversteered and were unable to correct this.

“You entered the other lane reserved for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction and connected with the front of a lorry which then lost control.

“The lorry collided with the van driven by Anthony Duncan when he lost his life and his passenger Stuart Morrison was seriously injured.

“These collisions need not to have happened if driving in a safe manner.

Emergency services at the scene of the tragedy.

“A motor vehicle can be used as a lethal weapon in the wrong hands and unfortunate for them it was in your hands that day.

“You have caused untold grief and misery for Mr Duncan and Mr Morrison’s families and have given Mr Duncan’s family a life sentence.

“He was a much-loved partner, father and son. I read the victim impact statement from his widow which was heart-wrenching.

“You denied carrying out the overtaking manoeuvre which was a deliberate attempt to avoid responsibility for the collision nine or 10 months after it.

“You had plenty of time to work out what you were going to say to the police and this was not done in a state of panic.”

Crash victim was ‘genuine legend’

Reid, of Insch, was also disqualified from driving by 11 years and seven months at the sentencing.

It was revealed that he has previous convictions for speeding and driving without insurance as well as with no licence.

Gareth Jones KC, defending, told the sentencing that his client shows “empathy” towards his victims.

The advocate added: “Mr Reid suffered significant injuries during the collision and has had to go through lengthy rehabilitation.

Anthony Duncan.

“He feels extremely uncomfortable in discussing the nature of his injuries he sustained and the effect it had on him as it pales in comparison to the injuries of his victims.”

Mr Duncan – who was involved with his local Highland football team Turriff United for 10 years – was hailed as a “genuine legend” in a tribute posted by the team after his death.

His family’s statement said: “We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us. Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature.”

They said the “loving husband, devoted dad, granda, brother and friend” would be “sorely missed by all”.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Serial thief given chance to 'make changes' and turn life around
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Attacker broke man's thigh outside Ullapool hotel
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Grandfather's tragic death might have been averted with supervision, sheriff rules
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Teen jailed after admitting injuring motorcylists in drink-driving crash
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
'I'll burn her on the fire': Sacked worker's vow before setting caravan ablaze at…
The Murray's were on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh car dealers fined almost £9,000 after revenge attack on forecourt vandal
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
Man in court on knife charge after Northfield 'commotion'
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Man in court after alleged Market Street knife attack
Isaac Metcalfe who threatened to set his XL Bully on a neighbour and the Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would 'eat' victim