Aberdeen thief left DNA behind as he hotwired motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thief left DNA behind as he hotwired motorbike

Nathan Edward stole the bike on North Anderson Drive where it had been secured by its rightful owner overnight.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A motorbike thief was caught when police recovered the bike and found his DNA on the ignition wires.

Nathan Edward stole the bike on North Anderson Drive where it had been secured by its owner overnight.

But the vehicle was traced by police, despite a marker pen having been used in a bid to alter its registration plate.

And during a forensic examination, officers discovered Edward, 29, had left his DNA on the bike while hotwiring it.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened overnight between January 24 and 25 2022.

‘I hope they are enough to turn you off the path of offending’

She said the bike was stolen on North Anderson Drive where it had been parked by the owner.

When he returned to the spot he’d left it at 7.30am on January 25 2022 it was no longer there.

The matter was reported to police and officers later managed to trace the stolen bike outside an address on Great Northern Road.

A marker pen had been used to disguise the bike’s registration plate and damage was also noted which appeared to have been caused in the process of the theft.

The bike was forensically examined and the ignition wires were found to be “cut and twisted together”.

It was from these that Edward’s DNA was discovered, linking him to the theft.

Edward, of Moir Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft of a vehicle.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client had been “open and honest” with social workers and that their report was “positive”.

She went on: “His recollection is limited but he takes full responsibility for what happened.”

Ms Logan said Edward had issues with both drugs and alcohol but was taking steps to address these and “removing himself from certain negative peer groups”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Edward: “I note there are various positives on the horizon for you and I hope they are enough to turn you off the path of offending.”

She ordered him to complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man avoids jail after threatening man with knife on town centre street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.
Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Infatuated' Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial thief given chance to 'make changes' and turn life around