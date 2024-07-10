‘Infatuated’ Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Infatuated’ Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years

Peter Lovie has now been ordered to stay away from the woman after his "sinister" behaviour left her in tears.

By Joanne Warnock
Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A student from Peterhead has been ordered to stay away from his former lecturer after he admitted stalking her for five years.

Peter Lovie, 34, targeted his victim after she taught him at the North East of Scotland College’s (NESCol) Fraserburgh campus.

A court heard he became fixated with the woman in 2018 and pestered her repeatedly both inside and outside college, despite warnings to stop.

Lovie’s solicitor today said his client, who is autistic, had simply “read the situation wrongly”.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the female academic had just started working at the college and had been made aware that Lovie has Asperger’s and depression.

Act of kindness sparked stalking

Fiscal depute Ruairidh McAllister said soon after she first met Lovie, he had approached her in a distressed state and stated he thought he was having a breakdown.

“Unsure of what to do she gave him a lift to the doctor in her own car, waited for him outside, then took him home,” Mr McAllister said.

“She believes this was the start of accused taking an interest in her.”

Lovie started flirting with her and trying to be charming in the classroom, making her feel uncomfortable, Mr McAllister said.

“He also attended early to class, stayed after class and made attempts to find her during breaks at the college,” he said.

“He was very over-familiar with her and asked personal questions about her weekends and her boyfriend.”

The woman tried to change the subject, maintaining a professional distance because she thought him to be classed as a vulnerable adult.

Inappropriate questions

However, Lovie’s behaviour began to escalate, the court was told, and he asked her if she was single would she fancy him.

The woman’s husband recalled her telling him about Lovie, saying he would pester her by following her around Tesco in Fraserburgh, where he worked at the time.

Mr McAllister told the court when the woman went shopping there on her own, Lovie would approach and strike up conversation.

He said: “To start with, she was polite and gave one-word answers hoping he would take the hint to leave her alone, however he did not.

“He told her that when he was working, he looked out for her car coming into the car park.”

When the lecturer went shopping her husband Lovie would “follow them around the shop”.

Strange behaviour

Mr McAllister told the court on Tesco visit Lovie had made eye contact with the husband, staring at him silently.

“The complainer recalls [Lovie] approaching her after this incident and advising her that he did not like the way her husband looked at her,” Mr McAllister continued.

“[Lovie] told her she should not be with someone like him and made comments to her that he discussed his ‘infatuation’ with her with his therapist.”

The woman tearfully told her employers about Lovie’s behaviour stating she “felt trapped” with “no way out”.

‘She was scared’

The court was told NESCol was reluctant to act straight away, but after she received an anonymous bunch of flowers Lovie was spoken to and told he was causing her “fear and upset”.

After being told he could no longer be taught by the lecturer, Lovie “chased” her into a room to ask her why.

“[Lovie] asked why he was not being taught by her anymore and if she had received his flowers,” Mr McAllister said.

“[She] told Lovie it was because of his behaviour towards her but she tried to keep him calm by being polite as she was scared of his behaviours.”

Chaperoned to class

She became so scared a colleague started walking with her through college corridors, the court heard.

“She was appearing regularly distressed and clearly intimidated by the accused’s behaviour,” Mr McAllister went on.

“She remembers on several occasions he would follow her in the (Tesco) car park and move trolleys near to her car, which she felt was a message to let her know he was still there.”

Lovie left the college to attend the University of Aberdeen, but continued to send her messages on social media.

“She has blocked various profiles under his name but the accused appears to just create new profiles,” Mr McAllister said.

“These have consisted of emojis with love hearts and most recently around the end of August 2023 she received a message saying ‘CONGRATUALTIONS’ [sic] and the word ‘STILL’ and a kissing emoji.”

‘He has no intention of bothering this lady again’

The woman then decided to contact the police, the court heard, as she thought he would “never stop”.

Lovie’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said his client deeply regretted his behaviour.

He said: “He read the situation wrongly. Perhaps if it was nipped in the bud, we would not have got to where we are in this court.

“He has since moved on and is studying for a master’s degree at university.

“He has no intention of bothering this lady again.”

Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

Sheriff Craig Findlater said this was “sinister” offending over a five-year period, adding: “You accept that you caused her fear and alarm.

“You have Asperger’s, which has an impact on your ability to relate to others.

“That may be at the heart of the offending.

“I hope that you will not appear before a court again.”

He sentenced Lovie to 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to stay away from the woman for five years, adding: “You must not contact her in any way.”

