Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate

A convicted sex offender has been given more jail time after admitting assaulting another inmate with a razor blade.

Patrick O’Neill, 48, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to one assault, a further two alleged assaults were dropped by the Crown.

O’Neill claimed he had found out he was going to be targeted by other inmates at HMP Grampian last September and so decided to arm himself with a homemade weapon.

Fiscal depute Ruairidh McAllister said prison offers working on HMP Grampian’s C-section became aware of a disturbance at around 9.30am on September 12 last year.

“They saw [O’Neill] holding a green-handled weapon,” Mr McAllister said.

“He was returned to his cell and the door locked behind him.”

Another inmate, John Hutcheson, was then said to have told wardens: “You will need to get me a nurse”.

Mr McAllister said: “They saw that he had injuries to the back of the head and left elbow.”

Slash wounds

Mr Hutcheson was assisted at the prison for his slash wounds, which were closed with glue and later transferred to hospital for further treatment.

The court heard the weapon used by O’Neill was a toothbrush handle which had been melted at one end and a razor blade embedded into the plastic.

O’Neill’s defence agent Alex Burn said his client had written a letter to the court “conveying his thoughts on the matter” and explained he had thought himself to be in danger.

“He had received information that certain individuals were about to set upon him,” Mr Burn said.

‘Armed himself’

“He is deemed a sex offender and is segregated for his safety – he armed himself.

“He accepts this is totally unacceptable but, of course, when living in prison and the society to which they belong there is an ebb and flow – and he reacted with these individuals.

“He admits that he did strike out, and thankfully there was no serious or severe injuries.

“He is well-liked in jail and he was fully compliant with the prison officers.”

O’Neill has a previous conviction from 2016 of attempted rape and last year was jailed for a violent assault involving a meat cleaver on Hogmanay.

Prison violence

O’Neill admitted one charge of assaulting John Hutcheson with a bladed weapon.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said O’Neill was “no stranger” to violence and courts, adding: “Your letter is articulate and it is clear you have more potential.

“The use of a bladed article in prison is a serious matter. In the circumstances there is no sentence other than a custodial one.”

O’Neill was sentenced to 27 months in prison and shouted advice to family members watching in the public gallery as he was led away – “yous keep up the good behaviour”.