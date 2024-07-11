Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead prisoner gets more jail time for razor assault on inmate

Patrick O’Neill melted a blade into a toothbrush and slashed a fellow prisoner at HMP Grampian.

By Joanne Warnock
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.
Patrick O'Neill leaves court in custody.

A convicted sex offender has been given more jail time after admitting assaulting another inmate with a razor blade.

Patrick O’Neill, 48, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to plead guilty to one assault, a further two alleged assaults were dropped by the Crown.

O’Neill claimed he had found out he was going to be targeted by other inmates at HMP Grampian last September and so decided to arm himself with a homemade weapon.

Fiscal depute Ruairidh McAllister said prison offers working on HMP Grampian’s C-section became aware of a disturbance at around 9.30am on September 12 last year.

“They saw [O’Neill] holding a green-handled weapon,” Mr McAllister said.

“He was returned to his cell and the door locked behind him.”

Another inmate, John Hutcheson, was then said to have told wardens: “You will need to get me a nurse”.

Mr McAllister said: “They saw that he had injuries to the back of the head and left elbow.”

Slash wounds

Mr Hutcheson was assisted at the prison for his slash wounds, which were closed with glue and later transferred to hospital for further treatment.

The court heard the weapon used by O’Neill was a toothbrush handle which had been melted at one end and a razor blade embedded into the plastic.

O’Neill’s defence agent Alex Burn said his client had written a letter to the court “conveying his thoughts on the matter” and explained he had thought himself to be in danger.

“He had received information that certain individuals were about to set upon him,” Mr Burn said.

‘Armed himself’

“He is deemed a sex offender and is segregated for his safety – he armed himself.

“He accepts this is totally unacceptable but, of course, when living in prison and the society to which they belong there is an ebb and flow – and he reacted with these individuals.

“He admits that he did strike out, and thankfully there was no serious or severe injuries.

“He is well-liked in jail and he was fully compliant with the prison officers.”

O’Neill has a previous conviction from 2016 of attempted rape and last year was jailed for a violent assault involving a meat cleaver on Hogmanay.

Prison violence

O’Neill admitted one charge of assaulting John Hutcheson with a bladed weapon.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said O’Neill was “no stranger” to violence and courts, adding: “Your letter is articulate and it is clear you have more potential.

“The use of a bladed article in prison is a serious matter. In the circumstances there is no sentence other than a custodial one.”

O’Neill was sentenced to 27 months in prison and shouted advice to family members watching in the public gallery as he was led away – “yous keep up the good behaviour”.

 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall convicted of sex assault outside Lauders Bar Picture shows; Raymond Marshall / Lauders Bar. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. Dog attack Picture shows; Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils
Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'Infatuated' Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years
Abraham Ramirez, from Aberdeen, was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Facebook
Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years
Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Serial thief given chance to 'make changes' and turn life around
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Attacker broke man's thigh outside Ullapool hotel
Heatcare House - the former building of Heatcare Oil and Gas, on St Andrew's Road in Lhanbryde. Image: Google Maps.
Grandfather's tragic death might have been averted with supervision, sheriff rules