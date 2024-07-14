Dad-to-be caught with sick haul of sexual videos of kids as young as 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dad-to-be caught with sick haul of sexual videos of kids as young as 1

Cristian Morariu had hundreds of vile images and videos of boys and girls as young as one year old when police came to his door just after Christmas.

By Danny McKay
Cristian Morariu admitted having indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

Officers seized various devices, which were later analysed forensically and revealed the horrifying true extent of the 32-year-old’s collection.

The majority of the disturbing images and videos were rated category A – the most serious – and showed young children engaged in sexual activity with adults.

‘He recognises his conduct has placed him in peril’

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence that child sexual abuse material had been linked to an IP address at Morariu’s address on Lochnagar Road.

A search warrant was executed at the property just after Christmas in 2022 and Morariu was traced inside with his partner’s young son.

Various devices were seized which contained sickening sexual images of children.

A mobile phone was found to contain 18 indecent images, of which eight were deemed category A.

The images showed boys and girls estimated to be between the ages of 2 and 14 years involved in sexual activity with adults and sexualised posing.

A desktop computer had 11 category A images and 16 videos, all but one of which was category A.

Within the “downloads” folder, analysts found subfolders with names indicative of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

It was within these that the videos were found, which again featured children thought to be as young as two years old.

The total play length of the videos was more thab two hours.

‘He’s not shying away from his wrongdoing’

Files were also discovered with titles such as “pedo” and “preteen”.

Others had titles referring to age, for example “2yo” and “9yo”.

On a hard drive device, police discovered a disturbing haul of 365 videos, of which 304 were category A.

These featured boys and girls as young as one year old.

Google Chrome searches revealed Morariu had actively sought out the horrific material.

Morariu, of Lochnagar Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of, as well as taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

The offences were committed between February 19 2017 and December 27 2022.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said his client was in a stable relationship, engaged to be married and was expecting to become a father later this year.

The solicitor went on: “He has displayed a significant level of self-awareness in respect of his offending.

“He recognises his conduct has placed him in peril.

“He’s assessed as presenting a limited risk of further sexual offending.

“He’s been completely candid with the author of the report in terms of why he was offending.”

‘He wishes to better himself’

Mr Ormiston said Morariu had since been made aware of the Stop It Now programme and had completed it.

The lawyer continued: “He’s not shying away from his wrongdoing in the past.

“He wishes to better himself and move away from it.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Morariu to complete 270 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for two years as a direct alternative to custody.

He also ordered him to complete the Aberdeen Sexual Offenders programme and imposed strict conduct requirements regarding his internet use.

Morariu was also placed on the sex offenders register.

