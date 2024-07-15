Man punched and choked partner after three-day drug binge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man punched and choked partner after three-day drug binge

Drug-addled Glen Mitchell attended at his partner's address in Aberdeen in the middle of the afternoon and promptly fell asleep.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man attacked his partner as she slept, a court has heard, at the culmination of a three-day-long drug binge.

Drug-addled Glen Mitchell turned up at his partner’s address in Aberdeen in the middle of the afternoon and promptly fell asleep.

It was only hours later, in the early hours of the next morning when his partner had also fallen asleep, that Mitchell punched and choked her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

And while the 45-year-old disputed that his partner was asleep at the time, he admitted carrying out the brutal and unprovoked attack, leaving the woman injured and “hysterical”.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple had been in an “on and off” relationship for around a year at the time of the incident on Friday April 29 2022.

Mitchell turned up at the woman’s address around 2pm before stating that he “felt tired” and going to bed.

His partner got on with her day and eventually fell asleep on the sofa around 11pm.

Victim was ‘hysterically upset’

Ms Simpson said: “Around 1.30am on Saturday, April 30 2022, she woke to the accused punching her to the face then grabbing her neck in a stranglehold with both hands.”

The woman managed to break free and call 999 before Mitchell grabbed the phone from her and threw it across the room.

Mitchell then left and was traced by officers in the communal landing with his right knuckle bleeding.

Inside the flat, officers found the woman “hysterically upset” with bruises and swelling to her face and a bleeding nose.

Mitchell, of High Street, Laurencekirk, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had just one prior conviction and that domestic offending was “very much out of character”.

He went on: “He accepts this incident occurred against the background of him having been up for the preceding three days consuming drugs.

“He’d gone back to the complainer’s address and had fallen asleep in the afternoon.

‘He doesn’t remember much’

“His very limited recollection is that he woke up with the complainer shouting at him and woman “hysterically upset” after that.”

Mr Barnett continued: “He says it keeps him up at night, knowing he committed an offence of this nature.”

The solicitor said Mitchell was now engaging with support services in relation to his drug use.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Mitchell to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 18 months.

A nine-month curfew was also imposed, all as a direct alternative to custody.

Mitchell was also ordered to stay away from his now ex-partner through the imposition of a five-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

