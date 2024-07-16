Serial thief caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE homes on Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial thief caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE homes on Aberdeen street

Robert Brechin targeted properties on North Anderson Drive all within the space of a month.

By Danny McKay
Robert Brechin targeted homes on North Anderson Drive.
Robert Brechin targeted homes on North Anderson Drive. Image: Facebook

A serial thief was caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE houses on a single Aberdeen street, stealing jewellery and electronics worth thousands.

Robert Brechin targeted properties on North Anderson Drive all within the space of a month.

The prolific thief’s crude modus operandi saw him brazenly smash windows before clambering inside.

But thanks to one eagle-eyed witness, the 41-year-old was eventually caught in the act and with his pockets laden with loot.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened while the resident of the property was out between 4.15pm and 7.15pm on January 8.

Ms Simpson said: “He returned and discovered a rear window had been smashed and entry had been gained through same.

“Multiple drawers within the locus had been opened and rummaged through.

‘He’s clearly disgusted with himself’

“A Citizen watch, a silver bracelet and three 1 litre bottles of Captain Morgan were missing.”

Police were contacted and CCTV showed Brechin approaching the window at 4.35pm, throwing a rock through it, climbing inside and then leaving four minutes later.

The stolen property was valued at £745 while the window also cost £200 to repair.

At around the same time, the neighbour at another home on North Anderson Drive heard a loud banging and crashing noise coming from next door.

The neighbour hurried outside to see what had happened and found the bathroom window smashed and a large stone lying next to it.

A number of lights inside the property had also been turned on.

The police were contacted.

The occupant was later able to confirm a £200 laptop had been stolen.

Brechin’s DNA was discovered on the inside bedroom window handle.

Brechin targeted properties on North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson

The next day, between 8.45am and 2.55pm, Brechin struck at another property on North Anderson Drive, forcing open a bathroom window.

A handbag, containing two purses with bank cards and sentimental photos, was stolen.

After a couple of weeks later, on January 25, Brechin returned to North Anderson Drive and struck at a fourth address.

Again his less-than-subtle technique was to smash a bathroom window and climb inside.

This time, he helped himself to £1,000 worth of gold rings, earrings and a Pandora charm bracelet.

Brechin’s fifth target on the same street came the following day around 12.50pm.

A witness heard a “loud smash” and saw Brechin climbing into the home through the bathroom window.

Police were contacted and raced to the scene, catching Brechin red-handed in an upstairs bedroom.

He was searched and found in possession of a black and gold Hublot watch and a gold ring belonging to the householder.

‘In debt and addicted’

Brechin, whose address was given as HMP Perth, pled guilty to five charges of theft by housebreaking.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He’s clearly disgusted with himself and that’s echoed in the social work report.

“He also recognises the huge impact his offending will have had on the occupants of these properties.”

Mr Ormiston continued: “The trigger for this recent bout of offending regrettably was illness befalling his partner, who suffered a stroke.

“His partner was hospitalised for a significant period of time and he reverted to old behaviour.”

The solicitor explained Brechin returned to drug use and found himself “in debt and addicted”, having been “sucked back into a negative way of life”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace, taking account of Brechin having served the equivalent of almost a year’s prison sentence while on remand, imposed a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

He imposed two years of supervision, 200 hours of unpaid work and a 10-month curfew, prompting tears of relief from family members in the public gallery.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

