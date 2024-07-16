Man’s ‘ill-advised’ plan to escape abusive relationship lands him on register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man’s ‘ill-advised’ plan to escape abusive relationship lands him on register

Ian Hutchison admitted the disturbing offence, but put forward the unusual position in regards to the reasons behind it.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man caught with dozens of indecent images of children claimed his crime was not sexually motivated.

Ian Hutchison admitted the disturbing offence but put forward the unusual position in regards to the reasons behind it.

The 31-year-old committed the offence as part of an “ill-advised” plan to get out of what was described in court as an “abusive relationship”.

And while the plan worked, it has also seen him become a registered sex offender.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence that an IP address at Hutchison’s then home in Aberdeen had been linked with child sexual abuse and exploitation images.

‘Extremely ill-thought out and ill-advised course of conduct’

Just before 9am on August 3 2021, officers executed a warrant at his address and carried out a systematic search, recovering a number of devices including a mobile phone.

A total of 46 illegal images were found on the device, including 18 deemed category A – the most serious.

A further 15 images were category B and 13 were category C.

The images showed boys and girls aged between 1 and 15 years.

Hutchison, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between October 23 2020 and February 18 2021.

‘Significant mental health challenges’

He also admitted failing to appear at court for a previous hearing.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “There does not appear to be any sexual motivation.

“This appears to be an extremely ill-thought out and ill-advised course of conduct engaged in through poor decision-making to escape an abusive relationship.”

He explained his client had “significant mental health challenges” that were now being treated.

Mr Ormiston said that when it had been made clear to Hutchison that by having the images he was contributing to the demand for such material he “felt sick”.

The lawyer added: “The abusive relationship that he says caused him to behave in this unusual way is over.

“He now has a new partner.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Hutchison to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for two years.

He also placed him on the register and imposed conduct requirements relating to his internet usage, all as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverurie businessman Paul Cowie, who has received a roads ban
Inverurie businessman handed new roads ban for refusing breath test
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial thief caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE homes on Aberdeen street
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland fraudster took car without paying - then rolled it on A9 after drinking
Barry Moir leaving Aberdeen sheriff court after being caught with indecent images
Aberdeen man on register after 'escalating' to indecent images of children
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched and choked partner after three-day drug binge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dad-to-be caught with sick haul of sexual videos of kids as young as 1
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Community service for trio caught dealing drugs in Fraserburgh for 'Scouse Joe'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Retired Highland cop's son narrowly avoids jail after 'abhorrent' attacks on partner and police