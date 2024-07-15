Highland fraudster took car without paying – then rolled it on A9 after drinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland fraudster took car without paying – then rolled it on A9 after drinking

Alexander Burke, 29, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing in relation to the crimes - which included dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without insurance.

By Jenni Gee
Alexander Burke was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Alexander Burke was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court.

A Highland fraudster who lied to a car seller that he had paid £1,800 into his bank account drove off with his new motor and then promptly crashed it on the A9.

Alexander Burke told the man the payment might take “a few hours to complete” and was allowed to take the vehicle anyway.

That proved to be a costly mistake for the trusting seller because the money never arrived and Burke flipped the Jeep Cherokee on the A9 south of Tain soon afterwards.

Burke, 29, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court today for sentencing in relation to the crimes – which included dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray explained the circumstances of the charges, which all took place on July 11 last year.

Jeep went ‘rolling through the air’

Ms Gray said Burke’s fraud victim had advertised his Jeep Cherokee for sale on Facebook and had been contacted by Burke.

She told Sheriff Robert McDonald: “The witness has met the accused for a test drive of the vehicle and the pair had agreed a sale price of £1,800, paid by bank transfer.”

The seller provided Burke with his bank details.

Burke then told him that “he had made the transfer, but it often took a few hours to complete”.

“The witness has accepted this and the accused took the Jeep away,” Ms Gray said.

Soon after road users on the A9 between Nigg and Tain spotted the car “rolling through the air”.

It rolled “three or four times” before hitting a tree and coming to a stop on the grass verge.

Failed roadside breath test

Bystanders approached the vehicle and saw Burke lying in the rear of the vehicle.

Police and paramedics were called.

Burke, who had suffered minor head injuries, failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Raigmore Hospital where a blood test revealed his alcohol level to be 52 milligrams per 100 millilitres – the legal limit being 50 milligrams.

A few days later, the owner of the vehicle alerted police after failing to receive payment for the Jeep.

Solicitor David Paterson said his client’s mental health had suffered after losing his job as a gardener during the Covid pandemic.

He said Burke had been self-medicating with drugs and alcohol and had been “in a very poor state”.

‘Poor decision making’

He said: “Consumption of alcohol and drugs led to poor decision making – that includes the one he appears for at court today.”

Mr Patterson said his client recognised this was “inexcusable behaviour” and said it was “something he regrets”.

“He is remorseful, he understands the error of his ways and he does apologise,” Mr Patterson told the sheriff.

Sheriff McDonald told Burke: “You were in very serious danger of going to jail in respect of these matters.”

He instead placed Burke, of Burgage Drive, Tain, on a community payback order with two years supervision and requirements that he take part in a road traffic programme. He most also pay £1,800 compensation to the owner of the vehicle.

Burke was banned from the roads for two years and will have to sit and pass the extended test before regaining his licence.

