Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after he was found in possession of £17,000 worth of cocaine.

Pawel Fryszowski, 39, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following his conviction after a trial.

Fryszowski was caught by police with around five ounces of the drug in his possession in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

Noting that convicted Fryszowski had a previous conviction from last year for dealing cannabis, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he had “little difficulty” in sending him to prison.

Accused ‘maintained’ innocence

Fryszowski, a Polish national, went on trial facing one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Beechwood Avenue, Aberdeen, and elsewhere on November 29 2022.

Appearing for sentencing, his solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that Fryszowski has “firmly maintained his position” that he is innocent, following the outcome of the trial.

“However, he respects the decision of the jury,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Fryszowski is realistic enough to know that this is the sort of offence that would ordinarily bring a custodial sentence.”

Mr Burgess also mentioned his client’s prior drug conviction for supplying cannabis last year.

‘Significant amount of cocaine’

Sentencing Fryszowski, Sheriff Buchanan told him this was a “serious offence involving a significant quantity of cocaine”.

He added: “Of course, the court must do all it can to seek to discourage offending of this kind, which means, as Mr Burgess recognises, that the normal way of dealing with such offences is a prison sentence – this is no different.

“I have reached the decision with very little difficulty that the only appropriate disposal is one of imprisonment.”

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Fryszowski, of Richmond Street, Aberdeen, to 30 months in prison.

