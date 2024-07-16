Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine

Pawel Fryszowski, 39, maintains he is innocent - despite being found with five ounces of the class A drug.

By David McPhee
Pawel Fryszowski was found guilty of supplying cocaine after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Pawel Fryszowski was found guilty of supplying cocaine after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after he was found in possession of £17,000 worth of cocaine.

Pawel Fryszowski, 39, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following his conviction after a trial.

Fryszowski was caught by police with around five ounces of the drug in his possession in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

Noting that convicted Fryszowski had a previous conviction from last year for dealing cannabis, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he had “little difficulty” in sending him to prison.

Accused ‘maintained’ innocence

Fryszowski, a Polish national, went on trial facing one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Beechwood Avenue, Aberdeen, and elsewhere on November 29 2022.

Appearing for sentencing, his solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that Fryszowski has “firmly maintained his position” that he is innocent, following the outcome of the trial.

“However, he respects the decision of the jury,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Fryszowski is realistic enough to know that this is the sort of offence that would ordinarily bring a custodial sentence.”

Mr Burgess also mentioned his client’s prior drug conviction for supplying cannabis last year.

‘Significant amount of cocaine’

Sentencing Fryszowski, Sheriff Buchanan told him this was a “serious offence involving a significant quantity of cocaine”.

He added: “Of course, the court must do all it can to seek to discourage offending of this kind, which means, as Mr Burgess recognises, that the normal way of dealing with such offences is a prison sentence – this is no different.

“I have reached the decision with very little difficulty that the only appropriate disposal is one of imprisonment.”

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Fryszowski, of Richmond Street, Aberdeen, to 30 months in prison.

