Inverurie businessman handed new roads ban for refusing breath test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverurie businessman handed new roads ban for refusing breath test

Carpet cleaning boss Paul Cowie was back at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face sentence for refusing a breath test, alongside other matters.

By David McPhee
Inverurie businessman Paul Cowie, who has received a roads ban
Paul Cowie was already banned from driving when he arrived at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentence. Image: Facebook.

A drink-driver has been handed an additional road ban after he refused to take part in a breath test when police arrived at his home.

Paul Cowie, 53, was hauled before Aberdeen Sheriff Court for failure to participate in the test when police officers suspected him of being over the limit.

Officers had arrived at Cowie’s home because they were concerned that he may have suffered a head injury while driving his work van.

Police were forced to break down the door when they received no answer.

Cowie, who runs a carpet cleaning firm based in Inverurie, was previously banned after being caught more than five times the legal alcohol limit last year. 

Police arrived at Cowie’s home

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on the evening of December 16 2022, police arrived at Cowie’s home on Victoria Street, Inverurie, due to concern for his welfare and on the suspicion he had been drink-driving.

Receiving no answer, the officer forced entry and found Cowie inside.

Upon checking him for a head injury, they noted a smell of alcohol on his breath, and they asked whether he had been driving.

Cowie replied “me” but then refused to take part in a breath test that would have confirmed he had been drink-driving.

Cowie pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test and was found guilty of another charge of stealing a set of keys.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his former partner.

Paul Cowie's van
Paul Cowie was suspected by police of driving his van while over the limit. Image: Facebook.

Further road ban for Inverurie businessman

He also admitted a charge of breaching a bail condition not to approach his former partner.

Cowie’s solicitor Marianne Milligan told the court that her client “does take responsibility for what he was found guilty of and what he pled to”.

She added: “There was a lot going on that night and he accepts he took a drink – he was disorientated.”

Mrs Milligan went on to inform the court that Cowie had been handed a three-year road ban by the court last year on a drink-driving charge.

As an alternative to prison, Sheriff Graham Buchanan made Cowie subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out a total of 160 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also handed Cowie an additional driving disqualification for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man's 'ill-advised' plan to escape abusive relationship lands him on register
Robert Brechin targeted homes on North Anderson Drive. Image: Facebook
Serial thief caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE homes on Aberdeen street
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Burke conned a man out of his car, then crashed it. Picture shows; Alexander Burke Tain Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland fraudster took car without paying - then rolled it on A9 after drinking
Barry Moir leaving Aberdeen sheriff court after being caught with indecent images
Aberdeen man on register after 'escalating' to indecent images of children
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man punched and choked partner after three-day drug binge
Cristian Morariu admitted having indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Dad-to-be caught with sick haul of sexual videos of kids as young as 1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
The three appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Community service for trio caught dealing drugs in Fraserburgh for 'Scouse Joe'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Retired Highland cop's son narrowly avoids jail after 'abhorrent' attacks on partner and police