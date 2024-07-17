Man grabbed stranger’s breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man grabbed stranger’s breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking

Ricky Mackie laughed as he committed the sexual assault by stopping a vehicle on Langstane Place and reaching in through the window.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been put on the sex offenders register after grabbing a stranger’s breast following 13 hours of drinking.

The boozy 33-year-old then walked off, leaving the shocked woman and her partner to call the police.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence happened around 1.45am on February 4.

He said Mackie was walking along Langstane Place “very intoxicated” engaging with a number of people and stopping vehicles.

While speaking to the driver of one of the vehicles, Mackie noticed a female in the back and asked if she was the man’s sister.

Attacker claims incident was not ‘sexually motivated’

When the man explained she was his partner, Mackie laughed, reached in through the open window and “squeezed her right breast before laughing and walking away”.

Following the “fleeting” grab, the police were contacted and immediately traced and arrested Mackie.

Mackie, of Keithleigh Gardens, Pitmedden, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Kayren Stewart said her client, a self-employed brick-layer, is married with two children.

She explained Mackie had been attending a sporting event and had started drinking around noon the day before the offence.

At 1am, Mackie went to Langstane Place to get himself some food.

She said: “He recalls speaking to the driver of the vehicle about football. He recalls there being a female in the back of the car.

‘Excessive overconsumption of alcohol’

“His position is he did touch her breast but did not grope her, nor was it sexually motivated.

“It was a split-second silly decision.

“He acknowledges this would have been distressing the complainer and is remorseful.”

Ms Stewart added Mackie had reduced his drinking since the offence.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Mackie: “This incident was caused by your excessive overconsumption of alcohol on the day in question over a period of over 13 hours.

“The complainer was unknown to you.

“The Crown accepts the incident lasted for only a fleeting moment but that doesn’t take away from the distress that was caused to the complainer.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered Mackie to complete 135 hours of unpaid work and six months of supervision for him to address what she considered to be a drinking problem.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for six months.

