Man grabbed stranger’s breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking

A man has been put on the sex offenders register after grabbing a stranger’s breast following 13 hours of drinking.

Ricky Mackie laughed as he committed the sexual assault by stopping a vehicle on Langstane Place and reaching in through the window.

The boozy 33-year-old then walked off, leaving the shocked woman and her partner to call the police.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence happened around 1.45am on February 4.

He said Mackie was walking along Langstane Place “very intoxicated” engaging with a number of people and stopping vehicles.

While speaking to the driver of one of the vehicles, Mackie noticed a female in the back and asked if she was the man’s sister.

Attacker claims incident was not ‘sexually motivated’

When the man explained she was his partner, Mackie laughed, reached in through the open window and “squeezed her right breast before laughing and walking away”.

Following the “fleeting” grab, the police were contacted and immediately traced and arrested Mackie.

Mackie, of Keithleigh Gardens, Pitmedden, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Kayren Stewart said her client, a self-employed brick-layer, is married with two children.

She explained Mackie had been attending a sporting event and had started drinking around noon the day before the offence.

At 1am, Mackie went to Langstane Place to get himself some food.

She said: “He recalls speaking to the driver of the vehicle about football. He recalls there being a female in the back of the car.

‘Excessive overconsumption of alcohol’

“His position is he did touch her breast but did not grope her, nor was it sexually motivated.

“It was a split-second silly decision.

“He acknowledges this would have been distressing the complainer and is remorseful.”

Ms Stewart added Mackie had reduced his drinking since the offence.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Mackie: “This incident was caused by your excessive overconsumption of alcohol on the day in question over a period of over 13 hours.

“The complainer was unknown to you.

“The Crown accepts the incident lasted for only a fleeting moment but that doesn’t take away from the distress that was caused to the complainer.”

Sheriff Johnston ordered Mackie to complete 135 hours of unpaid work and six months of supervision for him to address what she considered to be a drinking problem.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for six months.

