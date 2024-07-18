Drug-driver’s joint leads to business going up in smoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-driver’s joint leads to business going up in smoke

Michael Sinclair was stopped by police in Portlethen who detected a smell of cannabis coming from him.

By Danny McKay
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture

A self-employed dog walker is set to lose his business after being caught driving after smoking a joint.

Michael Sinclair was stopped by police in Portlethen who detected a smell of cannabis coming from him.

The 38-year-old failed a roadside drugs test and confessed to having recently smoked a joint.

The offence, which comes with an automatic driving ban, is now set to see Sinclair’s business go up in smoke.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 9.40pm on May 21 last year.

Police were dealing with an unrelated collision on Thistle Drive when they spotted Sinclair’s BMW X5 and signalled it to stop.

‘Since this, he has stopped using cannabis altogether’

When he did and officers approached, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Mrs Cardow said: “The accused advised he’d smoked a joint a short time prior.”

He was taken back to the station where the formal procedures were carried out.

Sinclair, of Pentland Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 3.2 microgrammes of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, a father of two, ran his own dog walking business.

He added: “That will now come to an end as a result of the disqualification.”

Mr McRobert said Sinclair had smoked cannabis since the age of 15 but highlighted that the reading on this occasion was low.

He went on: “Effectively, the law is that if you’re using drugs of any sort you just can’t drive at all.

“What these limits actually mean, who knows? But that is the message being sent out – that you just can’t drive at all.

“Since this, he has stopped using cannabis altogether.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Sinclair £565 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Belladrum
Thug broke innocent man's jaw in brutal Belladrum attack
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed stranger's breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture
Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine
Michael Sinclair admitted smoking a joint before getting behind the wheel. Image: File picture
Man fined for abusing ex-girlfriend while she was on a date with new partner
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man's 'ill-advised' plan to escape abusive relationship lands him on register
Inverurie businessman Paul Cowie, who has received a roads ban
Inverurie businessman handed new roads ban for refusing breath test