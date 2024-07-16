Man fined for abusing ex-girlfriend while she was on a date with new partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined for abusing ex-girlfriend while she was on a date with new partner

Richard Bruce, a member of the sea glass collecting community in Aberdeen, returned in his car to continue verbally abusing her former partner.

By David McPhee
Richard Bruce admitted shouting offensive language towards his former partner at Aberdeen's Beach Esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
Richard Bruce admitted shouting offensive language towards his former partner at Aberdeen's Beach Esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.

A furious ex-boyfriend has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he verbally abused her while she was on a date with a new man.

Richard Bruce, 52, was collecting sea glass on the beach when he spotted his ex-partner strolling along Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade in the company of a man.

Unable to control his emotions, Bruce then let forth a volley of verbal abuse towards the woman before turning his attention to her new love interest.

Bruce shouted and suggested the woman was self-centred while he advised her new man to “run a mile”.

Bruce left briefly but returned in his car moments later to continue the abuse, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

‘Run a mile, mate’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that on a date between August and September last year the woman was walking along the Beach Esplanade with a man she had been dating.

It was then she saw Bruce, her former partner of three years, approach them while shouting.

Bruce was heard to call the woman a “narcissistic c***” before stating: “Check you and your fat a***.”

Turning to the man she was with, Bruce told him: “Stay away from that b****” before adding: “Run a mile, mate.”

He was then seen to leave the beach but returned soon after in his car, where he rolled down the window and shouted to the woman that she was a “narcissistic c***” once more.

The police were contacted an she told them she was frightened of Bruce.

Appearing in the dock, Bruce pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Aberdeen Beach Esplanade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Accused was ‘triggered’ when he saw ex

Defence solicitor Sian Grant told the court that the couple had broken up only a few months before this incident and that her client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“He was down at the beach on that occasion collecting sea glass, which is a hobby that he shared with the complainer,” Mrs Grant said.

“When he saw the complainer, it was triggering for him, but he fully accepts that he shouldn’t have approached her that day.”

Mrs Grant added that Bruce would be willing to write a letter of apology to the woman, but she said she understood that she “probably doesn’t want that”.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison fined Bruce, of Rowan Road, Aberdeen, a total of £320.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Bruce cannot approach his ex-girlfriend for a year.

