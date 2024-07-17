Thug broke innocent man’s jaw in brutal Belladrum attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug broke innocent man’s jaw in brutal Belladrum attack

Michael Anderson lashed out at the man after his ex-girlfriend refused to rekindle their relationship, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By David Love
Belladrum
The unprovoked assault took place at Belladrum in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges

A man has been jailed after a brutal and unprovoked attack at Belladrum music festival.

The 27-year-old’s single punch broke his victim’s jaw, knocked out several teeth and left him with pain that he continues almost two years on.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said Anderson, of Burns Crescent, Muir of Ord, had just spoken to his ex-partner at the popular music event on July 29 2022 when he carried out the assault on the innocent bystander.

She said: “He became upset that she wouldn’t resume their relationship. She got up to walk away and the accused ran towards the man and punched him on the face once.”

Anderson’s punch caused significant damage to his victim’s mouth, which required surgery to insert three metal plates to fuse the same number of fractures.

‘He is deeply remorseful’

Ms Hood told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the man also lost several teeth, was on a liquid diet for a long period and was off work for five months.

She added: “He was advised that numbness in his jaw may be permanent.

“He also experiences random pain across the bottom half of his teeth.”

Anderson admitted assault to severe injury and permanent impairment and sentence was previously deferred for a background report.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told the court: “He is deeply remorseful at what occurred. He does not have a great recollection of what happened here but that is no excuse.

“He had been at his grandmother’s funeral earlier in the day and had been persuaded by his grandfather to go to the festival.

Crowds at belladrum, where the broken jaw occured
Van Morrison performed at Belladrum on the day of Michael Anderson’s attack. Image: Jason Hedges

“He believes he was given a substance which may have been MDMA and he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol.

“He woke up the following day with no knowledge of what happened until he was advised of the incident and that he had participated.”

Jailing Anderson for 30 months, Sheriff Matheson told him it was her public duty to severely deal with such incidents.

“You have two previous convictions for assault causing injury and severe injury,” she said.

“This assault was completely unprovoked – and your victim describes it as having filled his days with pain, fear and debilitating anxiety.”

 

