Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman

Brodie Alexander, 26, sent his former partner messages about her personal appearance that were so graphic we cannot report most of them.

By David McPhee
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Brodie Alexander admitted being verbally abusive to his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man has avoided prison after he abused his former girlfriend by sending her disgusting messages criticising her personal appearance.

Brodie Alexander, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted engaging in controlling behaviour towards his former partner over a four-year period.

It was stated that Alexander repeatedly checked the woman’s phone due to paranoid fears that she was cheating on him.

He would then send her derogatory messages about her body designed to upset her, branding her “fat” and “ugly”.

Other messages about her appearance are too graphic and upsetting to share.

Accused would check woman’s phone

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that the woman, who was in a relationship with Alexander for many years, described him as being “extremely paranoid” throughout their time together.

It was stated that Alexander would regularly request that his then-partner hand over her mobile phone because he believed that she was cheating on him.

After checking the phone, Alexander would regularly respond that he was “not impressed with what he had found on the phone,” Ms Kerr said.

On, or around, November 17 last year while at an address in Turriff the woman received various abusive messages – many of which are too sexually graphic to share.

The general nature of the messages was to demean and humiliate the woman by criticising her physical appearance.

Alexander repeatedly referred to her as having “weird-shaped” body parts while also calling her “ugly” and “fat”.

He also alluded to the idea that seeing her naked might make him vomit.

The woman described it as “regular comments body shaming her and making fun” of her appearance.

During a further argument in October last year, Alexander called her a series of abusive names and “intimated that he was going to hurt her”.

He then climbed on top of her on the bed and pinned her arms to stop her moving.

When the woman tried to fight back off her, Alexander was taken aback and got off and apologised for his behaviour.

In the dock, Alexander pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his former partner between April 1 2019 and December 19 2023.

‘Inexcusable’

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client “accepts that his behaviour towards his former partner was inappropriate and inexcusable”.

The solicitor went on to describe his client as a “hard-working young man” but as someone who suffers from mental health struggles and is currently being tested for schizophrenia.

“That diagnosis is yet to be made, but Mr Alexander does not seek to excuse his behaviour in any way,” Mr Woodward-Nutt said.

“He appreciates that the court will be concerned about this pattern of behaviour.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison made Alexander, of Old Rayne, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Alexander cannot approach his former partner for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

