Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph

A drink-driving offshore worker has been banned from the roads after police caught him doing nearly 90mph while over the limit.

Corey Findlay, 34, was stopped by traffic cops when his silver Audi blew past them at high speed as they carried out road checks on the A90 at Blackdog.

Officers immediately smelled alcohol from Findlay, so tested him and discovered he was more than three times the limit to drive.

Findlay, an offshore electrician, had been drinking the night before and thought he was fine to get behind the wheel, his lawyer said.

Smelled booze on driver’s breath

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on June 20 this year, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road when they saw a silver Audi approach at high speed.

“The officers clocked the accused doing 88mph on a road that had a speed limit of 70mph,” Mr McMann said.

“They pursued the accused in their vehicle, stopped him and while speaking to him they could smell alcohol on his breath.

“The accused was tested and found to be over three times the alcohol limit to drive.”

When breathalysed Findlay gave a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Findlay pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while intoxicated and a second charge of driving over the speed limit.

Accused believed he was fine to drive

Defence solicitor Emma Stewart told the court her client had “no explanation as to why he was speeding”.

She said that Findlay had been drinking the previous night and had got behind the wheel at 9am the following morning thinking he was “fine and suitable to drive”.

“Clearly he was not, and he regrets his actions and has taken responsibility for this from the outset,” Ms Stewart added.

The solicitor also stated that Findlay had previous convictions but none that were driving related.

Noting that Findlay’s prior offences were of a “significant age”, Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined him a total of £640.

She also banned Findlay, of Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months.

