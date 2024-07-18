Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph

Corey Findlay, 34, was spotted by traffic police as he sped along the A90 at 88mph.

By David McPhee
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.

A drink-driving offshore worker has been banned from the roads after police caught him doing nearly 90mph while over the limit.

Corey Findlay, 34, was stopped by traffic cops when his silver Audi blew past them at high speed as they carried out road checks on the A90 at Blackdog.

Officers immediately smelled alcohol from Findlay, so tested him and discovered he was more than three times the limit to drive.

Findlay, an offshore electrician, had been drinking the night before and thought he was fine to get behind the wheel, his lawyer said.

Smelled booze on driver’s breath

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on June 20 this year, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road when they saw a silver Audi approach at high speed.

“The officers clocked the accused doing 88mph on a road that had a speed limit of 70mph,” Mr McMann said.

“They pursued the accused in their vehicle, stopped him and while speaking to him they could smell alcohol on his breath.

“The accused was tested and found to be over three times the alcohol limit to drive.”

When breathalysed Findlay gave a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Findlay pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while intoxicated and a second charge of driving over the speed limit.

Accused believed he was fine to drive

Defence solicitor Emma Stewart told the court her client had “no explanation as to why he was speeding”.

She said that Findlay had been drinking the previous night and had got behind the wheel at 9am the following morning thinking he was “fine and suitable to drive”.

“Clearly he was not, and he regrets his actions and has taken responsibility for this from the outset,” Ms Stewart added.

The solicitor also stated that Findlay had previous convictions but none that were driving related.

Noting that Findlay’s prior offences were of a “significant age”, Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined him a total of £640.

She also banned Findlay, of Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Addict assaulted and robbed woman at Merkinch cashpoint
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Drug-driver's joint leads to business going up in smoke
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Belladrum
Thug broke innocent man's jaw in brutal Belladrum attack
Corey Findlay was stopped on the A90 at Blackdog.
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed stranger's breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking